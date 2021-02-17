17/02/21/0036210 story
from the will-they-crack-down-on-el-presidente dept.
Twitter has launched a new way to punish users for bad behavior, temporarily "limiting" their account.
Some users are receiving notices their accounts are limited for 12 hours, meaning only people who follow them can see their tweets or receive notifications. When they are retweeted, people outside their network can't see those retweets.
Some speculate these limitations are automatic based on keywords, but there is no hard evidence.
This would be fine if this was used uniformly to clamp down on harassment, but it appears to be used on people, simply for using politically incorrect language.
Source: http://heatst.com/tech/twitters-new-tool-to-crack-down-on-politically-incorrect-language/
I got a chuckle behind the meanings of the names, time to kick the euphemism mill into hyperdrive.
For those not in the know: http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/events/operation-google [knowyourmeme.com]
At least offenders are notified. I can't think of a censorship tactic more chickenshit than true shadowbanning, like what Reddit got caught doing. The worst part about that was that of all the community nobody would be smart or vocal enough to figure it out and bring attention to it. At least with Twitter's rules, you can know what they consider offensive, and that in itself is important in studying your enemy.
Twitter serves a useful niche but will keep painting itself into a corner such that even the government and public intelligence agencies will cease their funding. One can only hope that an alternative will take its place, one with a sane censorship policy. It should be up to the people, not the system, to decide what they don't want to see; and a system of granular filters set by the individuals should be enough.
There was a situation I encountered frequently on Yahoo chat, which was that even if you ignored the assholes (okay, ignored me) you often don't want to ignore the people conversing with the assholes. To those I say, get a fucking spine. You can't see my slurs and other affronts to everything for which you stand, so perhaps you should adjust your worldview to accept that some people find the dark side of humanity to be enjoyable. You're an animal forced to live amongst other animals, and it is better for you to understand and work within this system rather than run from it.
All the examples in the article were in the English language. I wonder whether there's any significance to that.
As always, censorship is bad. Any agency or company that self-appoints itself as a gatekeeper for ideas is bad. Don't care how one parses the law, it's still bad.
The problem is, that people continue to use the services after discovering that the gatekeeper is censoring them. Half the people don't care, some of the rest are in agreement with the censorship, so they are happy, and the rest feel like they must conform to be pertinent.
Just dump twitter. They presume to know better than you - even if you agree with them today. Next year, though, some of YOUR ideas may be on the chopping block. You didn't stand up when they came for the Jews? Don't expect anyone to stand up for you.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
