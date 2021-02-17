17/02/21/0236210 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday February 21, @09:44AM
from the giving-launches-a-lift dept.
The Belfast Telegraph reports on the Spaceflight Bill, proposed legislation that is to be put before Parliament this week.
The government issued a statement on the proposed legislation. According to the statement, Britain could build space-ports on its own territory "by 2020."
Whether the launch facilities would be on the home islands, in the British Overseas Territories (which include islands in the Caribbean such as Montserrat), or both was unclear to the submitter.
[What, if any, advantages are there for launching from Britain vs a location in the Caribbean? -Ed.]
Advantages to launching from Britain? (Score:1)
The advantage would be to simpler and lower cost of logistics.
The downside is that it takes a lot more energy to get to orbit then if you launch close to the equator.
Britain vs a location in the Caribbean (Score:4, Interesting)
Depends on where you want to go:
1) Carribean: good for equatorial orbits (communications satellites, commercial stuff), limited infrastructure, "far from home". This last element is why most commercial launches in the US are conducted from Florida rather than Kwajalein atoll, even though Kwajalein is closer to the equator.
2) Northern Scotland: good for polar orbits (earth observation satellites, weather, military stuff), good infrastructure, "close to home" and close to various other military infrastructure in the north of Scotland. Launches from Scotland to the equator are difficult, since launching vehicles could overfly Denmark, Sweden, Poland or the Baltic states, none of which would be too happy about your dropping spent rocket stages on their densely populated areas - this basically puts severe limits on launch vehicle design, as staging would need to be designed to very tight windows, which can make launch vehicle design much more complicated.
Britain (Score:1)
Real weird all the different names... UK, GB, etc.
I *think* that the islands in the Caribbean are British, so launching from there would be launching from Britain? Those islands are not, however, England. Something like that...
Feel free to set me straight, I never really understood exactly what Britain is. (Ireland is a British Isle?)
