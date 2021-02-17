The Belfast Telegraph reports on the Spaceflight Bill, proposed legislation that is to be put before Parliament this week.

The government issued a statement on the proposed legislation. According to the statement, Britain could build space-ports on its own territory "by 2020."

Whether the launch facilities would be on the home islands, in the British Overseas Territories (which include islands in the Caribbean such as Montserrat), or both was unclear to the submitter.

[What, if any, advantages are there for launching from Britain vs a location in the Caribbean? -Ed.]