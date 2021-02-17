Two hackers who separately profited from stealing personal and financial data have been sentenced in the US. Sergey Vovnenko was jailed for 41 months for hijacking computers and selling stolen credit card numbers. Eric Taylor, who stole and then published sensitive information about celebrities and public figures, received three years' probation. Both were also involved in attacks on security researcher Brian Krebs, who exposed their online criminal activity.

Mr Krebs said Vovnenko was one of the administrators of a discussion forum that traded in stolen payment cards and personal data, in a blogpost reporting the sentencing. [...]As well as serving a 41-month sentence, Vovnenko will also be supervised for three years following his release and must pay compensation of $83,368 (£67,000).

Taylor was arrested in 2012 as part of a massive series of raids on criminal hacker groups around the world, co-ordinated by the FBI. Taylor was a member of a hacker group that published some of the stolen data exposing sensitive information about celebrities, prominent public figures and ordinary Americans.