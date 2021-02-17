from the not-the-time-for-napping dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
As predicted by many (including posts here on SN), extensive testing now shows that if the driver's workload is reduced to near zero they are in no position to intervene should the autonomous system get in trouble.
The Detroit-based company has tried many ways to keep its engineers alert during autonomous car test runs, employing everything from alarm bells and lights to even putting a second engineer in the vehicle to monitor their counterpart. "No matter — the smooth ride was just too lulling and engineers struggled to maintain 'situational awareness,'" said Ford product development chief, Raj Nair.
Ford's strategy of eventually removing the steering wheel and pedals from self-driving cars has ignited a debate between automakers on how to approach the development of Level 3 self-driving vehicles, or if Level 3 should even exist at all.
BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi will introduce semi-autonomous Level 3 vehicles next year that require human intervention within 10 seconds or the vehicle will slow to a stop in its lane. However, other automakers like Nissan and Honda have upcoming systems that give the driver 30 seconds to prepare and re-engage the vehicle or it will pull to the side of the road.
The article continues with quotes from other manufacturers and US DOT. As a reminder, levels from 0 (no automation) through 5 have been defined by SAE. Level 3 is "conditional automation" and it's starting to look like this level is not such a good idea.
Gamify it. (Score:0)
How about driving software that would sense traffic and buildings (and optionally, pedestrians, bicyclists, motocyclists, stray animals, etc.), then render them as colorful Tetris-like blocks? The human would stay engaged and entertained. Or instead of Tetris, it could be modeled on Exidy's Death Race.
Great Failsafe Plans (Score:3, Interesting)
I am no engineer, but that does not strike me [smugmug.com] as a great failsafe plan.
A "Failsafe" [oxforddictionaries.com] is usually a good idea, because if it literally fails, it is still literally safe.
This level, or its equivalent, works well and safely every day in aviation, but then you almost always have to demonstrate competence to perform aviation. Not so in operating a terrestrial vehicle.
Change the control labels (Score:3, Funny)
Try changing the control labels.
[_] Notify me of impending death or injury.
[x] Do not disturb my sleep unless we reach destination.
Primary Sources (Score:2)
See the actual policy which defines levels 0-5 [sae.org].
More commentary on the differences between each level. [techrepublic.com]
Hyperlinks were not invented to drive traffic back to your own web site, MotorTrend. They were invented to streamline citations so that we can all see the same primary sources that you saw. Of course that would make you a glorified aggregation engine instead of a news site, wouldn't it? Not that aggregation engines are unsuccessful - says the commenter on the SoylentNews aggregation engine.
