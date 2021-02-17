from the just-do-your-own-work dept.
The universities watchdog is being asked to pursue websites advertising essay-writing services for students. Universities Minister Jo Johnson said he wanted "tough action" against the spread of plagiarism and the commercial industry it has spawned. The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) said hundreds of "essay mills" were charging up to £6,750 for writing a PhD dissertation. Mr Johnson said it could "undermine" the reputation of degrees from the UK.
[...] There were about 17,000 cases a year of "academic offences", it said, but there was no breakdown of how many of these involved students who had used essay writing services. Essay-writing websites often carry disclaimers suggesting the essays being sold should be used only as examples and not passed off as students' own work.
[...] Dame Julia Goodfellow, president of Universities UK, said: "Universities have severe penalties for students found to be submitting work that is not their own. "Such academic misconduct is a breach of an institution's disciplinary regulations and can result in students, in serious cases, being expelled from the university." This has been a longstanding problem - and a decade ago Google announced that it would stop running adverts from essay writing services, but such businesses can still be found through online searches.
Makes you wonder.... (Score:0)
Makes you wonder about the career prospects in the field where the grade A students see this as their best option.
Reply to This
More job killing regulations (Score:2)
First they come for the banks defrauding customers
Then they come for power companies dumping coal ash in drinking water
Now they're going after mom-and-pop industrialized plagarists.
Next thing you know, they'll be after my Swiping-Five-Bucks-While-You're-Not-Looking startup.
Reply to This
Lazy Professors? (Score:2, Insightful)
I mystified that someone who was managing a PhD student wouldn't pick up of fraud. People have a distinctive writing style, and your professor should know yours by the time you're writing your PhD dissertation...
Reply to This
Hire from the right countries! (Score:2)
Cuba and North Korea would like to remind you that their students do not get access to the internet to cheat. You can trust their work, and they are used to accomplishing a lot from not much and with little support.
The US will only catch up in a few years, once the FCC has folded, and people can't afford their sub-megabit single provider anymore.
Reply to This
Inevitable (Score:0)
When you make degrees mandatory to get even the most basic jobs in order to participate in the international dick academic ratio dick measuring contest you should expect to be pushing people into the system en masse who're not going to cut it, but must cut it to get a job (that previously wouldn't have necessitated a degree).
Reply to This