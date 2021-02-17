from the close-to-double dept.
Dissident Voice reports
After a week of limited coverage of "unimaginable levels" of radiation inside the remains of collapsed Unit 2 at Fukushima[...], Nuclear-News.net reported February 11 that radiation levels are actually significantly higher than "unimaginable".
Continuous, intense radiation at 530 sieverts an hour (4 sieverts is a lethal level), was widely reported in early February 2017--as if this were a new phenomenon. It's not. Three reactors at Fukushima melted down during the earthquake-tsunami disaster on March 3, 2011, and the meltdowns never stopped. Radiation levels have been out of control ever since. As Fairewinds Energy Education noted in an email February 10:
Although this robotic measurement just occurred, this high radiation reading was anticipated and has existed inside the damaged Unit 2 atomic reactor since the disaster began nearly 6 years ago.... As Fairewinds has said for 6 years, there are no easy solutions because groundwater is in direct contact with the nuclear corium (melted fuel) at Fukushima Daiichi.
What's new (and not very new, at that) is the official acknowledgment of the highest radiation levels yet measured there, by a factor of seven (the previously measured high was 73 sieverts an hour in 2012). The highest radiation level measured at Chernobyl was 300 sieverts an hour.
[...] This coverage relates only to Unit 2's melted reactor core. There is no reliable news of the condition of the melted reactor cores in two other units.
[...] Whatever is actually going on at Fukushima is not good, and has horrifying possibilities. It is little comfort to have the perpetrator of the catastrophe, TEPCO, in charge of fixing it, especially when the Japanese government is more an enabler of cover-up and denial than any kind of seeker of truth or protector of its people.
There are some 'advantages' to Communism (Score:2)
The Russians could use methods to entomb their mistake that the Japanese, or any Western country for that matter, would probably never resort to. Ask Wikipedia how many people died containing Chernobyl. Don't take my word for it, go read the details of the horrors they exposed thousands to. And it was in a much less densely populated area. Yup, Japan is going to have some 'interesting' problems for some time.
If we are going to use nuke plants, and if you don't like burning dinosaurs there aren't too many options for base load, we really should replace all of the old reactors with safer designs using what we have learned in the fifty years since most existing units were designed. And work on fusion with a fierce will because we really need something that doesn't fail so badly and doesn't create a demand for so much fissile material.
editorial (Score:2)
Dissident voice. A radical newsletter in the struggle for peace and social justice.
OK - it's an editorial. Nothing wrong with that, really, but that's what we're all here for. We like to comment on the news. As a rule, we offer the news here, then commence to commenting on that news. So, going by that description, it's the voice of Social Justice Warriors? Alright. If staff is going to accept editorials from SJW sites, maybe they should re-think some of the further right submissions that have been turned down in the past.
IMO, OriginalOwner might have looked for a meatier source for his news, than an SJW newsletter. Most of MSM would have obliged him with a left-slanted source that wasn't open editorializing.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
The first thing we need is ... (Score:1)
There are enough small scraps of useful information in this article to suggest there might be a problem at Fukushima. If so, the first thing We the People need is a much better source of information. Few things diminish credibility more than using frantic wording -- unimaginable, horrifying -- in a situation where knowledge and accuracy matter.
Topics like this are too complex, and too important, to let any knucklehead self-identify as a 'journalist' and start blathering away. Most readers here have probably cringed at reporter's handling of less complex technologies. The times when I have been interviewed then later see the results have been uniformly "interesting", as in unimaginable and horrifying.
Perhaps the news industry needs to separate itself from the commentary industry and institute a form of standards for reporting difficult subjects. Nuclear issues should require a nuclear engineering degree, reporting on health care should require at least a biology degree and pre-publishing review by licensed doctors in the relevant specialty. These practices would add both time and costs to the current process but would start to make the information usable rather than damaging.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
