17/02/21/2325245 story
posted by charon on Wednesday February 22, @06:53AM
from the new-from-Ronco:-why-rake-leaves-when-you-can-incinerate-them? dept.
from the new-from-Ronco:-why-rake-leaves-when-you-can-incinerate-them? dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
A power company has created a drone that blasts fire at power lines to get rid of rubbish. The method is being used in Xiangyang, China, using a DJI S1000+ model which costs £1,500 alone without the addition of a fire stick. It carries a weight of 11 kilos, and is guided by a man in a hard hat using a £440 Futaba 14SG 14-channel radio controller.
A video shows the tool being used in a testing capacity, replacing a job once delegated to humans on cherrypicker vehicles.
[Ed. Note: the video is on the source article page.]
Source: http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/incredible-flying-flamethrower-drones-burn-9847548
Americans do stupid (or is that awesome) things like this too.
Power Company Sends Fire-Spewing Drone to Burn Trash Off High-Voltage Wires | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.