A power company has created a drone that blasts fire at power lines to get rid of rubbish. The method is being used in Xiangyang, China, using a DJI S1000+ model which costs £1,500 alone without the addition of a fire stick. It carries a weight of 11 kilos, and is guided by a man in a hard hat using a £440 Futaba 14SG 14-channel radio controller.

A video shows the tool being used in a testing capacity, replacing a job once delegated to humans on cherrypicker vehicles.

[Ed. Note: the video is on the source article page.]