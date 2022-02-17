from the it's-already-perfect-is-not-the-right-answer dept.
We all know about Microsoft's latest OS, so I won't rehash. A lot of us intensely dislike it, to put it politely. Those of us who can, use other operating systems. This is Soylent, so let's focus on the one that is the most important to us: Linux.
I have been using Windows as my OS since right after Atari times. A few years ago I bought an ARM (ARMHF/ARMv7) netbook and put Lubuntu on it. I had problems with my first Linux experience, mainly in the area of installing software: missing packages in Synaptic, small dependency hells, installing a package at a time by hand, some broken stuff. I put it down mainly to the architecture I have been using, which can't be supported as well as x86-64.
Now, we all know that no software is perfect, and neither is Linux, even though it is now my main OS. We support it in spirit and financially, but there is always room for improvement.
So, the question is: What are your problems with Linux and how can we fix them? How do we better it? Maybe it's filesystems, maybe it's the famous/infamous systemd. Let's have at it.
KDE is fixed (Score:2)
I am currently on latest ubuntu (zesty, one that will be released come 17.04). The version of KDE it ships with, is amazing! Finally, after so many years, I feel like it has caught up in usability to KDE3. I actually prefer the latest KDE over anything else.
My number one problem is the bad integration of external drives into a linux/unix user's workflow. In Windows you can have drives and in MAC, a drive is just another folder. But in linux I am still struggling mounting it in /mnt or /media or some place else. Design wise, I think, distros need to become more comfortable with single user machines.
Reply to This
Predictability (Score:2)
I'm a pretty dedicated Linux user - except for gaming, it's my OS 99% of the time. However, I'm not a Linux configuration expert - I just use it to get work done.
It's hard to describe, but the thing that bugs me most about Linux are the expected things that happen. Let's call it a problem with "predictability".
Let me explain by giving an example: I was chasing an audio problem a couple of months ago. Google knows all, and I followed a recommendation to install some additional audio package or other. It was in Synaptic, so it wasn't anything too exotic. It didn't solve my problem, so I uninstalled it. From the moment I installed it: whenever I mount a new partition (for example, an external disk), my screen background changes back to the default. If I log out, and back in, I get my normal background back. Damned if I know why, and it's a bigger mystery why installing an audio package should affect the desktop in the first place.
I run into inexplicable things like this every couple of months, and they accumulate. I am happy when the next Ubuntu LTS comes out, because it gives me a reason to nuke everything from orbit, and start over with a fresh install.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Hardware compatibility (Score:2)
I've been dabbling with linux for a little under 20 years now, pretty much exclusively linux for 9 years now. I have use red hat back around RH 5/6 before Advanced Server and fedora. I used Mandrake (during the change to Mandriva) for a while, a little SUSE too, followed by Ubuntu, and now Mint. I typically use CentOS when building a server though.
My biggest problem is hardware compatibility... especially on laptops. I buy a new laptop every 2 years or so and each time I do it seems to be a crapshoot if all the hardware will work or not. It does seem to be better now, but having to deal with all the proprietary video cards, wireless network drivers, and others sure makes getting a new laptop hell.
There used to be a bunch of linux laptop compatibility sites out there... but they are all outdated now with many not updated in 5-10 years. Manufacturers will not support linux still (with the exception of dell on a very few models, and linux only vendors... but even they generally only support Ubuntu.) While you may get lucky on a support forum for the manufacturer, you are more likely to get some idiot saying that "the system has windows, why would you want something different?" and an actual official support response is unheard of.
Of course, right now, all the nightmares of the past are returning, as my current laptop is getting older and I will be replacing it in the next few weeks. I remember the *fun* I had with it due to the nVidia Optimus graphics card inside, which was new and had very poor support at the time I purchased it. What new "wonders" will the next laptop hold...
Reply to This