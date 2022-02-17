from the i-can-be-a-planet-too! dept.
Scientists against the demotion of objects like Pluto, Eris, Sedna, etc. to "dwarf planet" status have crafted a new definition:
It's no secret that Alan Stern and other scientists who led the New Horizons mission were extremely displeased by Pluto's demotion from planet status in 2006 during a general assembly of the International Astronomical Union. They felt the IAU decision undermined the scientific and public value of their dramatic flyby mission to the former ninth planet of the Solar System.
But now the positively peeved Pluto people have a plan. Stern and several colleagues have proposed a new definition for planethood. In technical terms, the proposal redefines planethood by saying, "A planet is a sub-stellar mass body that has never undergone nuclear fusion and that has sufficient self-gravitation to assume a spheroidal shape adequately described by a triaxial ellipsoid regardless of its orbital parameters." More simply, the definition can be stated as, "round objects in space that are smaller than stars."
From the proposal:
The eight planets recognized by the IAU are often modified by the adjectives "terrestrial," "giant," and "ice giant," yet no one would state that a giant planet is not a planet. Yet, the IAU does not consider dwarf planets to be planets. We eschew this inconsistency. Thus, dwarf planets and moon planets such as Ceres, Pluto, Charon, and Earth's Moon are "fullfledged" planets. This seems especially true in light of these planets' complex geology and geophysics. While the degree of internal differentiation of a given world is geologically interesting, we do not use it as a criterion for planethood in the spirit of having an expansive rather than a narrow definition.
Here's another article about the significance of the New Horizons mission. New Horizons will fly by 2014 MU69 on January 1, 2019.
Gas dwarves? (Score:2)
Presumably this would mean "gas dwarf" planets could exist. Is there a size minimum for a gaseous planet based on the amount of nearby debris (which I guess pulls the planet to pieces)?
should have waited (Score:2)
The IAU could have and should have waited until this year to redefine planet. I have no problem with Pluto being redefined as a dwarf planet. What I found objectionable was the timing. They knew the first probe to visit Pluto was on the way. They could have waited for the probe to arrive and send back its data, thus increasing our knowledge of Pluto more than a thousandfold. Was a great reason to wait, not least because the additional information would surely help with the decision. If that wasn't enough, in the same year we also had the first probe to visit Ceres, another object once granted planetary status.
That they didn't wait was a slap in the face to NASA and America. I wonder how many astronomers were motivated by that, rather than pure science. The decision just feels so rushed, like they were eager to demote Pluto before getting a close look at it and Ceres.
Planet definition (Score:0)
Historically, the planets were those that were visible to the naked eye. The moon was in a category of its own.
These are large bodies that orbited the sun. We found other bodies later orbiting the sun and added them. Problem is we found SO MANY bodies orbiting the sun... you have to limit them or it ceases to be a useful term. I could go either way on Pluto, mostly because it traditionally was accepted as a planet, but I wouldn't add any more. In the end, it's purely a status thing for Pluto scientists--nothing more.
Comprimise (Score:0)
They should just keep the current definition and grandfather Pluto in.
