It's a delicious structure consisting of a small sponge with a chocolate cap covering a veneer of orange jelly. It is arguably Britain's greatest invention after the steam engine and the light bulb. But is a Jaffa Cake actually a biscuit, asks David Edmonds.
This question reheats a confectionery conundrum first raised in 1991. A tax is charged on chocolate-covered biscuits, but not on cakes. The manufacturer, McVities, had always categorised them as cakes and to boost their revenue the tax authorities wanted them recategorised as biscuits.
A legal case was fought in front of a brilliant adjudicator, Mr D C Potter. For McVities, this produced a sweet result. The Jaffa Cake has both cake-like qualities and biscuit-like qualities, but Mr Potter's verdict was that, on balance, a Jaffa Cake is a cake.
[...] We are tempted to think that every concept must have a strict definition to be useable. But Wittgenstein pointed out that there are many "family-resemblance" concepts, as he called them. Family members can look alike without sharing a single characteristic. Some might have distinctive cheek bones, others a prominent nose, etc. Equally, some concepts can operate with overlapping similarities. Take the concept of "game". Some games involve a ball, some don't. Some involve teams, some don't. Some are competitive, some are not. There is no characteristic that all games have in common.
And there is no strict definition of "cake" or "biscuit" that compels us to place the Jaffa Cake under either category.
Another temptation is to believe that all that is at stake here is an arbitrary issue of semantics. It is, the thought goes, a mere verbal convention whether one labels a Jaffa Cake a cake or a biscuit. It has nothing to do with the real world.
The distinction between statements that are true as a matter of convention or language ("All triangles have three sides"), and those that make a claim about the empirical world ("It is possible to eat 13 Jaffa Cakes in a minute") - is a longstanding one in philosophy. But in the middle of the last century the American philosopher Willard Van Orman Quine disputed whether such a rigid distinction could be maintained - and Tim Crane agrees with him that it cannot.
What say you, soylentils? Is it a cake or a biscuit? Is it both or neither?
Source:
http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-38985820
Seriously? (Score:3, Insightful)
This article seems incredibly silly. One doesn't need to invoke Wittgenstein's "language games" or Quine's "web of belief" or whatever to understand the very simple idea that words aren't always precise enough to handle all cases.
This is a very simple case of a trying to apply a precise legal definition to a situation where a product may not clearly fall into one category or another. It isn't a matter for deep philosophical contemplation, or even really a deep question about what constitutes a "cake" or "biscuit" -- it's really a problem of imprecise regulatory language. Judges have to deal with this sort of stuff all the time.
And besides, the very question raised is beyond silly. The item is OBVIOUSLY a cake, according to any reasonable culinary definition. Its structure, ingredients, and texture are a cake. The ONLY arguments against it being a "cake" apparently are that it's small and is eaten with the fingers. Apparently the concept of snack cake [wikipedia.org] has not yet migrated from the U.S. to Britain, but they do have cupcakes (though they may call them "fairy cakes" or other words coupled with "cake"). Obviously small cakes do exist. And they are NOT (to my knowledge) ever called "biscuits" (sort of the U.S. equivalent of "cookies").
Perhaps a U.K. native can clarify this, but I just looked up madeleines, which seem to be an obvious final test case here. In the U.S., some people occasionally refer to them as cookies; others call them small cakes. From a culinary standpoint, they are clearly small cakes. But my quick look at search results seems to indicate that British folks almost inevitably call them "cakes" not "biscuits." Problem solved. No deep philosophical contemplation about the nature of meaning required.
I've already given this matter much more attention than it deserves. The article is preposterous and just serves to paint philosophy as even more silly than it is. There are serious issues of language and meaning raised by folks like Wittgenstein and Quine; this is NOT one of them.
If it's round, it's a π (Score:2, Funny)
N/T
Pluto (Score:2)
As I read the summary all I could think of was the debate over whether Pluto was a planet or not. Incredibly, I scroll down and that very debate is the story right before this one.
And just like in this story, someone questioned why people were bothering with the classification one way or the other in the first place.
Heh. (Score:0)
A tax is charged on chocolate-covered biscuits, but not on cakes.
Only in Britain.
