A workmen's café in central France was overwhelmed with phone calls from gourmet diners wanting to book tables after it was awarded a Michelin star — by mistake, it later turned out.

Reporters, TV crews and prospective customers were astounded when they turned up at the Bouche à Oreille, in the small town of Bourges, to find a cheap and cheerful eatery with red and white polka dot plastic tablecloths. Many patrons wear high-visibility vests, it is often packed at lunchtime and the atmosphere is lively, with customers ordering beers at the bar.

It serves its regular clientèle of local tradesmen plain — if undeniably wholesome — dishes such as homemade lasagna or beef bourguignon.

The Michelin Guide soon phoned up to apologise, explaining that it had confused the café with a more refined establishment of the same name near Paris.

Not only did the error bring the café publicity it had never enjoyed before, it also got the staff invited for a genuine Michelin-standard dinner at the other Bouche Ã Oreille, 100 miles away in Boutervilliers, near Paris.