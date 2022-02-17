from the the-thing-escaped dept.
There have been rumblings regarding some sort of nuclear incident—or possibly incidents—in the Arctic over the last month. Multiple reports, some of them from official monitoring organizations, have reported iodine 131—a radioactive isotope often associated with nuclear fission—has been detected via air sampling stations throughout the region.
The first detection of the isotope came during the second week of January, via an air sampling station located in Svanhovd, on Norway's border with Russia's Kola Peninsula. Within days, air sampling stations as far south as Spain also detected the presence of small amounts of the isotope. The fact that iodine-131 has a half-life of just eight days would point to the release occurring just days earlier, and not being a remnant of a past nuclear event.
Because of the low levels of concentration, there is no health risk to the public or the environment, at least on a wide scale. By comparison, these recent measurements are roughly 1/1000th the size of what was detected during the Fukushima incident and 1/1,000,000th the concentration found in the nuclear tainted cloud that washed across Europe following the Chernobyl disaster.
After weeks without answers, the story seemed to pass as a peculiarity, not nearly an unprecedented one at that, until Friday when the US dispatched its WC-135 Constant Phoenix atmospheric testing aircraft to Europe without explanation. The highly unique aircraft are specifically designed to respond to nuclear incidents—especially those that include the detonation of nuclear warheads.
By sampling the air over wide areas and at altitude, the aircraft can provide critical data to better understand the "signature" of a radiation release. During nuclear tests, this can help scientists define what type of weapon was detonated, and, in conjunction with other data, how large the blast was. They can also be used to measure the effects and scale of other radiological events, like the meltdown of nuclear plants. For instance, the WC-135s went to work following the 2011 earthquake that resulted in the meltdown of Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant.
This leaves us with a number of unanswered questions. The first: What are WC-135s doing up there? Was this a good opportunity for a training sortie and to support scientific endeavors, or is it in response to a specific incident?
Lots of options are presented in the article, but unfortunately no hard answers yet.
Ask the Russians (Score:0)
whether they are missing a submarine again?
Head off at the pass (Score:2)
Just to head it off at the pass, a couple weeks after the samples were taken a cooling fan in a hydrogen cooled alternator on a PWR reactor in France blew its bearings resulting in the alternator blowing up at that nuclear plant. Being a PWR and being an explosion in the cooling system of an alternator the exploding parts were at least two heat exchangers away from anything glowing PLUS the explosion happened weeks after the iodine samples were taken.
Another one to head off at the pass is fission results in all kinds of random halves of atoms some of them highly radioactive iodine as mentioned which has an extremely short half life so whatever blew was booted up and bubbling like after Christmas for sure. It can NOT be fukushima contamination because that reactor broke a couple years ago. Ditto Chernobyl leaking because that was shut down decades ago. Think of it like sniffing data from dynamic ram you can do that RIGHT after you shut off the power but not years later. Probably. Maybe a crappy SN car analogy is is this like the engine being hot on a car, you can't simulate this, whatever leaked out, leaked out of something that was running a couple weeks ago. This isn't from the famous Russian sub graveyard because the reactor this leaked out of was booted up around the new year, and rusty hulks in the Russian sub graveyard have been cold (so they claim) for decades in some cases.
Those things combined make it weird. In the west if a ship goes missing and hundred dead sailors and the "B" crew gets reassigned to a new ship, that isn't staying a coverup for months. So if a sub sank or blew up, someone isn't talking and its probably Russian. Why aren't they talking? That in itself is interesting. Somebodies nuke was powered up and sank around the new year and someones gotta own up to it sooner or later.
My personal suspicion is its the French having an industrial accident at a reprocessing plant and they still haven't figured out who flushed the wrong beaker down the toilet. "Oh I washed those yellow beakers of pee from the drug testing after you went home last night" "You idiot (or whatever French say for an insult, probably something Arabic now a days) you flushed my yellow U-235 salt concentrates accidentally instead" and then a big coverup follows, because frankly what good can it do anyway.
Or some dirty bomb attempt went really wrong and nobody wants to talk about that whole topic. Or an attack on a repro facility was so successful that reporting it would literally harm national security until they can implement new policies which might require like heavy construction or even worse they have no Fing idea how to solve it (I donno, drone attack on a repro facility via the air vents or some Hollywood crap like that)
Probably not: (Score:4, Informative)
All they detected was iodine 131. It's short half life so it'd something new. If it was from fission products you'd likely see other isotopes characteristic of that.
More likely is an unreported accident with a medical source.
We can detect awfully small amounts of such radioactives. That's one of the reasons secretly testing a bomb is so hard.
Another article: http://www.sciencealert.com/no-one-can-figure-out-what-s-behind-a-mysterious-radiation-spike-across-europe [sciencealert.com]
Not a test (Score:0)
Godzilla was just unfrozen and they've been trying to knock him out with some small nukes. The Japanese government could not be reached for comment.
Extremely unlikely (Score:2)
All nukes are banned by international agreement in the Antarctic Treaty. No reactors, no bombs.
There was 1, deactivated in 1972, that ran for over a decade powering Mcmurdo station. It was poorly designed and unreliable, so they took it out. Due to leakage and risk, no further reactors were planned nor would they likely be approved under that treaty.
Too bad, a good reactor would change things a lot. All of those stations burn an awful lot of dirty fuels all year round for power, water, and heat. A big one there, and a few micro ones at other sites would reduce local pollution considerably.
