[...] two Russian friends started arguing over which Graphics processor is better, nVida[sic] or AMD, and one of them ended up being killed in the most gruesome manner.

Aleksander Trofimov, 37, hacked his friend to death [in Russian] with a knife, after hitting him twice in the head. His friend, Evgeny Lylin, died instantly as a result. The murderer was so offended at the victim, he stabbed his dead body 11 times after a while.

The incident took place in the quite[sic] town of Saransk, Russia. The friends used to work together as colleagues a few years ago, and kept in touch ever since. Aleksander invited his friend for a few drinks, and both of them got drunk.

This led to the discussion about which cooler of a GPU is better [sic], nVidia or AMD. The discussion soon took a turn for the worst and Aleksander ended up murdering his friend for claiming that AMD was better.

Although the incident took place over an[sic] year ago, Aleksander got convicted and sentenced only recently. He was handed a nine and a half year prison sentence for the crime.