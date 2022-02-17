from the IRL-there-is-no-respawn dept.
A man in Russia has been convicted of murder and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for repeatedly stabbing his friend to death after a heated argument over AMD and Nvidia graphics card coolers.
[...] two Russian friends started arguing over which Graphics processor is better, nVida[sic] or AMD, and one of them ended up being killed in the most gruesome manner.
Aleksander Trofimov, 37, hacked his friend to death [in Russian] with a knife, after hitting him twice in the head. His friend, Evgeny Lylin, died instantly as a result. The murderer was so offended at the victim, he stabbed his dead body 11 times after a while.
The incident took place in the quite[sic] town of Saransk, Russia. The friends used to work together as colleagues a few years ago, and kept in touch ever since. Aleksander invited his friend for a few drinks, and both of them got drunk.
This led to the discussion about which cooler of a GPU is better [sic], nVidia or AMD. The discussion soon took a turn for the worst and Aleksander ended up murdering his friend for claiming that AMD was better.
Although the incident took place over an[sic] year ago, Aleksander got convicted and sentenced only recently. He was handed a nine and a half year prison sentence for the crime.
Additional coverage, in Russian, at http://by24.org/2017/02/17/russian_programmer_killed_and_burned_collegue_because_of_nvidia_features/.
Meh... (Score:2, Insightful)
They both suck... ;-)
Sheesh. (Score:2)
Don't get this guy started on Windows vs Linux! Yikes!
jasassin@gmail.com
QED (Score:0)
> read first 5 words of TFTitle
> it's vodka
So sad, right before Ryzen and Vega releases (Score:1)
Ryzen 7 1800X 3,6 GHz 4,0 GHz 95W $499 Core i7 6900K ($1089)
Ryzen 7 1700X 3,4 GHz 3,8 GHz 95W $399 Core i7 6800K ($434)
Ryzen 7 1700 3,0 GHz 3,7 GHz 65W $329 Core i7 7700K ($339)
Fans (Score:0)
The difference between fans on graphics cards and fans of graphics cards:
Fans on graphics cards remove heat. Fans of graphics cards add heat.
