from the thanks-folks dept.
Around 35-40 per cent of a child's BMI -- how fat or thin they are -- is inherited from their parents, a new study has found. For the most obese children, the proportion rises to 55-60 per cent, suggesting that more than half of their tendency towards obesity is determined by genetics and family environment.
The study, led by the University of Sussex, used data on the heights and weights of 100,000 children and their parents spanning six countries worldwide: the UK, USA, China, Indonesia, Spain and Mexico. The researchers found that the intergenerational transmission of BMI (Body Mass Index) is approximately constant at around 0.2 per parent -- i.e. that each child's BMI is, on average, 20 per cent due to the mother and 20 per cent due to the father.
[...] The study also shows how the effect of parents' BMI on their children's BMI depends on what the BMI of the child is. Consistently, across all populations studied, they found the 'parental effect' to be lowest for the thinnest children and highest for the most obese children. For the thinnest child their BMI is 10 per cent due to their mother and 10 per cent due to their father. For the fattest child this transmission is closer to 30 per cent due to each parent.
The intergenerational transmission of body mass index across countries (DOI: 10.1016/j.ehb.2016.11.005) (DX)
conclusion... (Score:2)
"An implication of our research is that it puts the emphasis fi rmly on the family in terms of understanding the considerable fraction of adiposity determination. Speci fi cally, we need to look no further than the simple biological process of genetic inheritance from parents to child; and what happens to the child when they are very young within the family; to explain a sizeable fraction of what they become – as obese or thin adults. We have no way (with the data available to us) of splitting up the IBE into that which is due to genetic inheritance and that which is due to the family environment – but what we do know is that jointly these two in fl uences determine a sizeable faction of what can happen to children. One way of thinking about this process is to suggest that – in the extreme – the thinnest child in the data – still inherits 25% of their BMI from their parents. So that this may be the lowest bound on how much may be due to the process of biological and family inheritance. Some fraction of the difference between their inheritance, and that of the obese child with a (combined) 0.55 elasticity, may still be due to biology. But it seems likely that this left over residual could be more to do with what goes on inside the family – namely how much exercise is taken; what the family diet is like; whether they use a car for transport; how much TV is watched and generally how active they are"
So, get of the couch in other words...
Reply to This