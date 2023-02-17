AMD Ryzen Improves IPC by 52%, not 40%

AMD Ryzen 7 desktop chips are now available for pre-order, and will be released generally on March 2nd. The cheapest "Ryzen 7" 8-core chip will be $329, but has 16 threads just like the $399 and $499 versions (there had been some concern that it might not have multi-threading). Ryzen 3 and 5 series quad-core and hex-core chips will be released later.

AMD held a "Tech Day" to share details about its new chips. Over the past year or two, AMD has said that their goal was to improve instructions per clock (IPC) by 40% with Zen/Ryzen. Now they are saying that they have achieved that... by improving IPC by 52%. It's an impressive number that would not have been possible had Ryzen's predecessor, the Bulldozer architecture, been competitive with Intel's CPUs (on single-threaded performance). However, keep in mind that comparisons between Ryzen and Bulldozer or certain Intel Core i7 CPUs are still based on information provided by AMD.

The 8-core design features 4.8 billion transistors and "200 meters of wiring".

YouTuber removes footage of Ryzen Overclock World Record

YouTube tech pundit Austin Evans uploaded a video earlier today containing footage of AMD's Ryzen launch event. Shortly afterwards, the video was made private, then replaced with a re-edited version of the piece with a couple of changes. A section in which Austin outed the Vega video card by name was edited and overdubbed with the description "a really cool graphics card".

Another section of the video showed an overclocking competition held at the event with a number of well-known LN2 overclocking experts seeing just how far they could push the new Ryzen chips. This whole section was removed, including footage of "a Ryzen chip" running at just over 5.1GHz, followed by the OCers celebrating as a run on Cinebench's R15 multi-threaded performance test set a new world record.

Comments on the video asking why the video was replaced and uploaded confirm that the Vega mention and OC section were removed. Austin Evans did not explain exactly why these changes were made, merely saying "YOU SAW NOTHING" in the comments section.

The 5.1GHz figure is from my memory. I think it might have been 5.16GHz more exactly, but I'm not completely sure about that and obviously can't verify it from the original video.