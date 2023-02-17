17/02/23/0511218 story
Russia Today has a story looking back at the history of the Soyuz-U rocket, on the occasion of its final launch. According to the story, the Soyuz-U has flown either 788 or 789 times, the first mission taking place in 1973 when it was used to loft "a Soviet military surveillance satellite" and the most recent carrying
[...] the Progress MS-05, a freighter carrying 2.5 tons of miscellaneous cargo – fuel, food, water, sanitation, oxygen and air, as well as spare parts, supplies and experiment hardware – to the International Space Station (ISS).
The story calls it "the longest-serving rocket in history."
Additional coverage:
