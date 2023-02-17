from the great-status-symbols-though dept.
Fitbits and Apple Watches and the like may have their uses, but they don't appear to be effective in weight loss.
I once received a lot of blowback for an Upshot article in which I showed (with evidence) that exercise is not the key to weight loss. Diet is. Many, many readers cannot wrap their head around the notion that adding physical activity, and therefore burning more calories, doesn't necessarily translate into results on the scale.
Well, here we go again because some of those folks also believe that fitness devices — Fitbit, Vivosmart, Apple Watch — must be helpful in losing weight. Unfortunately, evidence doesn't support this belief either.
[...] What was needed was a large, well-designed study that truly teased out the contribution of wearable tech to weight loss programs. Last year, the results of such a study, the IDEA trial, were published.
[...] At the end of the two years, which is pretty long for a weight loss study, those without access to the wearable technology lost an average of 13 pounds. Those with the wearable tech lost an average of 7.7 pounds.
It's hard for many to accept, so I'm going to state the results again: Those people who used the wearable tech for 18 months lost significantly less weight than those who didn't.
Automagic (Score:2)
Putting a device on my wrist doesn't automagically make me drop in weight? Say it ain't so ... From the article then it seems they gained weight or lost less weight, which isn't that odd since they probably gained a fair chunk of muscle mass due to all the extra exercise they got. People are to focused on weight and the bullshit-mass-index number and not how they actually feel.
Fitness != Weight Loss (Score:2)
Exercise (within reason) is certainly good for you, but if you need to lose weight you're probably better off concentrating on diet more than exercise. Exercise can easily make you heavier, if it results in you adding muscle.
Doesn't sound very surprising.
Backwards mentality (Score:2)
A very large friend of mine who has bad diet/weight issues is a little too big into his fitbit. He'll do things like exercise like hell, but then turn around and use that as justification for a 1500 calorie lunch. He loses weight, but not like he could be, and he usually gains it all back when he stops exercising over winter because he hasn't taught himself portion control.
I think a large amount of the problem is that people are using the device as justification for activity, rather than the activity as justification for the device.
i.e.:
"Okay, I need to get 200 more steps today, and then I'm done. I can eat that whole cheesecake at that point, because the numbers say so." vs. "Okay, that was a fun day of hiking. I wonder how many miles I walked!"
That's how I use mine. But I've lost 16 lbs since November, and I haven't really been exercising other than a weekly 5-10 mile hike. Some days I don't even get close to the 10k steps or whatever the goal says for a day. Other times I blow it away. I'm maintaining a close handle on portion control though and not altering it based upon my activities. I'm not saying that's the universal trick, but it's working for me. I eat like a bird though.
