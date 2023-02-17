As you stretch gold into a strand one atom thick, an expressway for heat opens up. It's called a quantum of thermal conductance and University of Michigan researchers have observed this phenomenon for the first time at room temperature.

They report their results in a study published online in the journal Science today.

A quantum of thermal conductance represents the largest possible heat flow through a channel in a material. You can think of the channel as a highway for the flow of heat. The researchers proved that gold atomic chains have such a channel at room temperature.

[...] While this heat flow behavior governed by quantum mechanics has been theorized, it had only been observed at ultra-cold temperatures. However, to create useful nanoscale systems, the effects need to be observed at room temperatures.

Toward this goal, the U-M team developed picowatt-resolution heat flow sensors called "calorimeters" that were able to measure heat flows in single-atom strands of gold and platinum. The picowatt resolution they achieved is 100 times finer than their previous devices, enabling them to observe quantized heat flow properties in gold.