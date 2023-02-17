Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Iron Age Potters Carefully Recorded Earth's Magnetic Field — by Accident

posted by Fnord666 on Friday February 24, @03:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-just-pottering-around dept.
Science

charon writes:

About 3,000 years ago, a potter near Jerusalem made a big jar. It was meant to hold olive oil or wine or something else valuable enough to send to the king as a tax payment. The jar's handles were stamped with a royal seal, and the pot went into the kiln.

[...] All those years ago, as potters continued to throw clay, the molten iron that was rotating deep below them tugged at tiny bits of magnetic minerals embedded in the potters' clay. As the jars were heated in the kiln and then subsequently cooled, those minerals swiveled and froze into place like tiny compasses, responding to the direction and strength of the Earth's magnetic field at that very moment.

"It's kind of like a tape recorder," [Erez] Ben-Yosef says.

[...] When Ben-Yosef and his colleagues studied 67 jar handles spanning from the late 8th century B.C. to the late 2nd century B.C., they found that the Earth's magnetic activity has been a lot choppier than people expected.

Source: http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/02/14/515032512/iron-age-potters-carefully-recorded-earths-magnetic-field-by-accident

Ben-Yosef et al. Six centuries of geomagnetic intensity variations recorded by royal Judean stamped jar handles [PNAS (2017) - Early Edition] DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1615797114

Original Submission


«  Binary Asteroid May Have Been Torn Apart by "Planet Nine"
Iron Age Potters Carefully Recorded Earth's Magnetic Field — by Accident | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.