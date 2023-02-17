17/02/23/2336208 story
posted by takyon on Friday February 24, @06:09AM
from the take-a-walk dept.
Major League Baseball is about to make a major rule change, altering how intentional walks are handed out. Instead of a pitcher throwing four pitches out of the strike zone, the walk will be awarded by a signal from the dugout, ESPN reported Tuesday night.
The network said the league and its union have agreed to the change, which will take effect this season. MLB has been trying to make its games shorter. However, The Wall Street Journal said last week that the change would save an average of 14 seconds per game.
Fans are not happy about the change, with many pointing out that botched intentional walks have led to game-changing moments.
Wikipedia: Intentional base on balls.
The death throes of a dying game (Score:2)
Baseball was always a horribly boring game to watch, really no better than watching some silly children's game. Its heyday was decades ago. Obviously, this proposed rule change is proof they're trying desperately to keep it relevant, but it's too late. It'll be dead within another decade. And good riddance.
What is the point? (Score:0)
So, a report about an irelevant children's game rule change about a silly bat and ball game is now worth reporting?....
