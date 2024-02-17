from the if-they-have-physical-access,-they-have-everything dept.
Apparently anything on a PC that makes noise or light is fair game for exploitation to breach air gapped PCs.
Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have disclosed yet another method that can be used to exfiltrate data from air-gapped computers, and this time it involves the activity LED of hard disk drives (HDDs).
Many desktop and laptop computers have an HDD activity indicator, which blinks when data is being read from or written to the disk. The blinking frequency and duration depend on the type and intensity of the operation being performed.
According to researchers, a piece of malware can indirectly control the LED using specific read/write operations. More precisely, the size of the buffer being written or read is proportional to the amount of time the LED stays on, while sleeping causes the LED to be turned off. Experts have determined that these LEDs can blink up to 6,000 times per second, which allows for high data transmission rates.
The state of the LED can be translated into "0" or "1" bits. The data can be encoded using several methods: LED on is "1" and LED off is "0" (OOK encoding), off and on is "0" and on and off is "1" (Manchester encoding, which is slower but more reliable), or on for a certain duration is "1" and on for a different duration is "0" (Binary Frequency Shift Keying).
A piece of malware that is installed on the targeted air-gapped device can harvest data and exfiltrate it using one of these encoding systems. As for reception and decoding, the attacker must find a way to observe the targeted device's activity LED, either using a local hidden camera, a high-resolution camera that can capture images from outside the building, a camera mounted on a drone, a compromised security camera, a camera carried by a malicious insider, or optical sensors.
More tape. (Score:2)
Tape to the rescue! So another part of the computer I have to put tape over then, first it was the camera and now I can't even show the blinking LEDs anymore. Come to think of it looking at my tower I don't even have showing LEDs anymore - Immunity! Just from memory I don't think I have been having blinking HD LEDs on the front of my tower for a really long time. There is one on my laptop, but it's very small and positioned so that my body should cover it from any drone hanging around behind me, and I think I would notice a drone hanging just above or behind me for a while unless they invent total stealth mode. Also won't it be fairly obvious if you have a drone hovering outside your window as it tries to read your computer.
Reply to This
6kbps (Score:2)
I'm not too worried about this. First, you need physical access to install malware. Second, you need to record the LED at least 12,000 times a second (nyquist frequency). Finally, at most you'll get 6,000 bits per second after all this work.
Reply to This
bullshit (Score:2)
this is pure bs.
leds vary SO MUCH in how they are implemented. controllers, drives, etc. they usually (I'd hazzard a guess that 99% of the time) they simply set a led timer as a one-shot and turn the led on to show the start of a block transfer. the off-time could be quite a bit diff from the true end of packet.
who, here, thinks that, for every single bit write operation, the led is turned off and on?
really? how fast CAN you modulate an led? hint, a bit above audio range but NOT even close into entry-level RF range.
this is pure bollocks.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
Reply to This