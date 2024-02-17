Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have disclosed yet another method that can be used to exfiltrate data from air-gapped computers, and this time it involves the activity LED of hard disk drives (HDDs).

Many desktop and laptop computers have an HDD activity indicator, which blinks when data is being read from or written to the disk. The blinking frequency and duration depend on the type and intensity of the operation being performed.

According to researchers, a piece of malware can indirectly control the LED using specific read/write operations. More precisely, the size of the buffer being written or read is proportional to the amount of time the LED stays on, while sleeping causes the LED to be turned off. Experts have determined that these LEDs can blink up to 6,000 times per second, which allows for high data transmission rates.

The state of the LED can be translated into "0" or "1" bits. The data can be encoded using several methods: LED on is "1" and LED off is "0" (OOK encoding), off and on is "0" and on and off is "1" (Manchester encoding, which is slower but more reliable), or on for a certain duration is "1" and on for a different duration is "0" (Binary Frequency Shift Keying).

A piece of malware that is installed on the targeted air-gapped device can harvest data and exfiltrate it using one of these encoding systems. As for reception and decoding, the attacker must find a way to observe the targeted device's activity LED, either using a local hidden camera, a high-resolution camera that can capture images from outside the building, a camera mounted on a drone, a compromised security camera, a camera carried by a malicious insider, or optical sensors.