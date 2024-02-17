from the you-just-can't-replace-Harry-Dean-Stanton dept.
The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating an auto lender that often requires subprime borrowers to have so-called GPS starter-interrupter devices enabled on purchased vehicles. The so-called kill switches, which can monitor a vehicle's constant whereabouts, also have the remote ability to shut a car off and to prevent a car from starting. This makes it easy for lenders to repossess the car for missed payments. But this modern-day version of the repo-man raises both safety and privacy concerns.
The Credit Acceptance Corp. of Michigan said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing this month that it received a civil investigative demand from the FTC "seeking information on the Company's policies, practices and procedures in allowing car dealers to use GPS Starter Interrupters on consumer vehicles. We are cooperating with the inquiry and cannot predict the eventual scope, duration or outcome at this time. As a result, we are unable to estimate the reasonably possible loss or range of reasonably possible loss arising from this investigation."
The lender did not immediately respond for comment. There are more than two million of these devices affixed to vehicles on US roads. They are often hidden, and they are required for car buyers with not-so-rosy credit scores as a condition of acquiring a car loan.
The FTC isn't commenting on the probe, which may include other lenders. The investigation likely centers on whether buyers are given adequate notice that the vehicles they are purchasing can track their every move and whether this is an acceptable business practice.
Source: ArsTechnica
car alarm story (Score:2)
reminds me when I bought a used car when I moved out of state for a new job. flew across country and needed a car for the new job. sold my old one before moving and figured I'd get something there, during the week before the new job started. found a reasonable used car that was priced right. sat down and started to make the deal with the salesman. we got to the very end, and he pulled out some jewelry style box and started on his pitch for an anti-theft car alarm system or something. told me all the cars in the lot had them pre-installed and I had to buy it.
I laughed. told him that I'd wait until his tech removed that crap and I'm not paying a cent for it.
well, the 'de-install' was simply some bypass chips (looked like sd-cards, sort of) that got shoved into some kind of holder, near the steering wheel. they didn't de-install a thing! they simply bypassed it and left it in the car. of course I didn't pay anything for that.
I wonder how many people were conned into buying this because they needed that car 'right now' and thought they could not say NO to the dealer on stupid aftermarket options.
these gps trackers also sound a bit like that. how much you wanna bet that they can be very easily bypassed if the buyer really forces the issue?
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
Reply to This
I'll play Devil's Advocate again! (Score:2)
First - the car doesn't belong to "the consumer". That "consumer" is being permitted to use the car, if, and only if, he keeps up the payments. IT IS NOT HIS CAR!! The real owners of the car may install any devices they wish, for tracking purposes. THEY OWN THE CAR!!
Second - the buyer is getting a bargain basement deal? He signed a contract, which specifies that the kill switch is in place? Suddenly, he doesn't like the terms of the contract? Whoop-ti-doo-doo. He can come back, and try to renegotiate the contract, but he won't get the same credit terms, if the owner can't secure his vehicle in case of default.
Safety? Have there been any accidents? Cite some accidents, or shut up.
PRIVACY?!?!?!?! What's in the customer's wallet or purse? Discount cards for one to six local grocers, Pizza Hut, three gasoline discount cards, maybe half a dozen different credit cards, Target, Wal-Mart, and K-Mart - there may be a dozen cards in a male's wallet, and three or four dozen in a female's purse. Not to mention they all post their bowel movements to Facefook. Privacy. Yeah, privacy.
Now, some old asocial asshole who doesn't want to be tracked isn't going to sign the contract, because he sees that he'll be tracked. The rest of them? They don't give a damn about privacy.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Reply to This