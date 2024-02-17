The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating an auto lender that often requires subprime borrowers to have so-called GPS starter-interrupter devices enabled on purchased vehicles. The so-called kill switches, which can monitor a vehicle's constant whereabouts, also have the remote ability to shut a car off and to prevent a car from starting. This makes it easy for lenders to repossess the car for missed payments. But this modern-day version of the repo-man raises both safety and privacy concerns.

The Credit Acceptance Corp. of Michigan said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing this month that it received a civil investigative demand from the FTC "seeking information on the Company's policies, practices and procedures in allowing car dealers to use GPS Starter Interrupters on consumer vehicles. We are cooperating with the inquiry and cannot predict the eventual scope, duration or outcome at this time. As a result, we are unable to estimate the reasonably possible loss or range of reasonably possible loss arising from this investigation."

The lender did not immediately respond for comment. There are more than two million of these devices affixed to vehicles on US roads. They are often hidden, and they are required for car buyers with not-so-rosy credit scores as a condition of acquiring a car loan.

The FTC isn't commenting on the probe, which may include other lenders. The investigation likely centers on whether buyers are given adequate notice that the vehicles they are purchasing can track their every move and whether this is an acceptable business practice.