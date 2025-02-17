Researchers at Imperial College London have performed a meta-analysis of 95 studies concerning the consumption of fruits and vegetables. They found that the greater the amount of such foods that was eaten, the greater the beneficial effects on health and longevity were—up to the largest amounts that had been studied. Effects included lessened risks of premature death, of cardiovascular disease, of stroke and of cancer.

Fruit and vegetable intake and the risk of cardiovascular disease, total cancer and all-cause mortality–a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis of prospective studies has been published in the 22 February International Journal of Epidemiology.

coverage: