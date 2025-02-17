17/02/25/0211230 story
posted by cmn32480 on Saturday February 25, @12:46PM
from the all-you-can-eat-and-then-some dept.
from the all-you-can-eat-and-then-some dept.
Researchers at Imperial College London have performed a meta-analysis of 95 studies concerning the consumption of fruits and vegetables. They found that the greater the amount of such foods that was eaten, the greater the beneficial effects on health and longevity were—up to the largest amounts that had been studied. Effects included lessened risks of premature death, of cardiovascular disease, of stroke and of cancer.
Fruit and vegetable intake and the risk of cardiovascular disease, total cancer and all-cause mortality–a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis of prospective studies has been published in the 22 February International Journal of Epidemiology.
coverage:
- press release
- NHS
- Onmedica
- BBC News
- Sky News via Sunshine Radio
- Independent Print Limited via MSN
- researchgate.net (subscription required)
- My Science
- Medical Xpress
- Eurekalert
Eating Large Amounts of Fruits, Vegetables May Benefit Health | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
It also may not (Score:0)
"Eating large amount of fruits and vegetables may benefit your health"
"Standing under a ladder may lead to injury"
"The sun may rise again tomorrow"
"The moon may contain a core of molten cheese"
..... it's just the probability that is different, folks!
Reply to This