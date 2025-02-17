from the follow-the-money dept.
Private prisons are making a comeback:
The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama-era plan to phase out the federal government's use of private prisons. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a memo Thursday to the Bureau of Prisons rescinding the Obama administration's Aug. 16 order advising the bureau not to renew any contracts with private prisons, according to a copy of the letter. Then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates had instructed officials to either not renew private prison contracts or substantially reduce the scope of such contracts to ultimately end the department's use of privately operated prisons altogether.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions's four-sentence memo rescinding Justice Department guidance to reduce the use of private prisons sent stock soaring for the two companies that dominate the industry, Geo Group and CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America). That's not necessarily because the memo will lead to a ramp-up in Geo- or CoreCivic-run federal prisons. As of December 2015, about 12 percent of all inmates in federal prisons were housed in private facilities, representing only 22,660 inmates. That certainly won't decline under Sessions, but he didn't promise to increase it substantially. "I direct the [Bureau of Prisons] to return to its previous approach," Sessions wrote. Anyway, DoJ renewed a pair of contracts with CoreCivic despite the now-scuttled order, so it's unclear if the status quo ever stopped.
Review of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' Monitoring of Contract Prisons (August 2016).
Yeah, but (Score:1)
Who will fill them? Criminal Mexicans and other illegals who will serve their sentences here before being deported.
America is already being made greater and greater by the day. I'm glad my vote actually meant something this last election cycle. I can only have my fingers crossed that Trump will do something about visa (notably H1-B) abuse in the near-future.
Problem with this Trump administration (Score:0)
Trump is a clown, a glorified used-car salesman (and that's an insult to used car salesmen), but he's no hitler.
The problem is, the retard surrounds himself with jackasses and knuckleheads of all stripes, and that's how you ruin a country.
