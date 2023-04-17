Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Researchers have checked 64,000+ GitHub projects, and found 117 vulnerabilities introduced through the use of code from popular programming tutorials.

Things like this are why I would never hire a professional programmer without an online portfolio of source code to check for Blatant Stupidity.

Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2017/04/21/programming-tutorials-vulnerabilities/