Samsung and Amazon Announce HDR10+ Standard for High Dynamic Range Video

posted by martyb on Sunday April 23, @10:24PM
from the xkcd-927 dept.
Software

takyon writes:

Samsung and Amazon have announced the HDR10+ open standard:

HDR10+ elevates the HDR10 open standard with the addition of Dynamic Tone Mapping. The current HDR10 standard utilizes static metadata that does not change during playback despite scene specific brightness levels. As a result, image quality may not be optimal in some scenes. For example, when a movie's overall color scheme is very bright but has a few scenes filmed in relatively dim lighting, those scenes will appear significantly darker than what was originally envisioned by the director.

HDR10+ incorporates dynamic metadata that allows a high dynamic range (HDR) TV to adjust brightness levels on a scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame basis. With the ability to display outstanding contrast with detailed highlights and a richer range of colors, HDR10+ produces images that are much closer to the director's intent.

All of Samsung's 2017 UHD TVs, including its premium QLED TV lineup, support HDR10+. In the second half of this year, Samsung's 2016 UHD TVs will gain HDR10+ support through a firmware update.

This is in contrast to the closed Dolby Vision standard:

Dynamic metadata is a particularly important addition in HDR10+ as it closes the gap between the open HDR standard and the closed Dolby Vision spec, which had previously touted dynamic metadata as one of its main differentiators over the original HDR10 standard. (Although Dolby still leads the pack when it comes to the highest color and brightness requirements, at least for now.) And of course, I'd be remiss in noting that unfortunately, the addition of HDR10+ now marks the fifth major HDR standard vying for industry support, along with the original HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and Advanced HDR, because clearly four different versions were not quite enough for anyone yet.

Also at 4k.com, CNET, Digital Trends, and PC Magazine.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Celestial on Sunday April 23, @10:38PM (11 children)

    by Celestial (4891) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 23, @10:38PM (#498548) Homepage Journal

    As someone that currently owns about eighteen films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, I look forward to all of the re-releases with the new HDR10+. Sigh.

    • (Score: 1) by corey on Sunday April 23, @11:05PM (8 children)

      by corey (2202) on Sunday April 23, @11:05PM (#498566)

      Yep and now you must go out and buy a new TV.

      Nice timing for Samsung to announce this 'standard' when it's already implemented in their high end TVs. Generate the news, generate the need, drive sales. Profit.

      I like the sentence about richer colours, more like what the director intended blah blah. Like hdr10 (non +) didn't already?

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by Celestial on Sunday April 23, @11:21PM (7 children)

        by Celestial (4891) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 23, @11:21PM (#498580) Homepage Journal

        According to Samsung, HDR10 television sets can be upgraded to HDR10+ with a firmware upgrade. So, no new television required. However, as I said, what will require re-purchasing are the re-releases of the films already out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray.

        • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday April 23, @11:26PM (4 children)

          by kaszz (4211) on Sunday April 23, @11:26PM (#498581) Journal

          Don't worry the bay of re-releases will take care of that faster than you can grab your hands on a disc ;)

        • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 23, @11:43PM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 23, @11:43PM (#498586)

          > According to Samsung, HDR10 television sets can be upgraded to HDR10+ with a firmware upgrade. So, no new television required.

          Only certain models of Samsung sets. And they don't speak for any other manufacturers.
          Its also not clear if they will support HDR10+ over HDMI or only for streamed content using the internal streaming apps.
          That's because the HDMI protocol will also need a new revision (2.1) in order to support the new dynamic meta-data.

          You'll also need a new bluray player that knows how to transmit the new meta-data.

          If history is any guide, you are boned.

          • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @04:36AM

            by kaszz (4211) on Monday April 24, @04:36AM (#498653) Journal

            I think there's an obvious way out in which you can screw the planned obsolesce in this case. If they will support HDR10+ for streamed content using the internal apps. Then surely one can fake the BluRay disc as a streaming service on a PC and have ones own app receive the video over Ethernet which is then displayed as HDR10+ etc. And if it's only over HDMI.. well then the standard ways of things will do.

    • (Score: 2) by butthurt on Monday April 24, @12:29AM (1 child)

      by butthurt (6141) on Monday April 24, @12:29AM (#498599) Journal

      The {wonderful | nice} thing about standards is that there are so many of them to choose from.

      --{Grace M. Hopper | Andrew S. Tanenbaum}

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 23, @10:40PM (2 children)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 23, @10:40PM (#498549) Homepage Journal

    People taking algorithms that have been implemented in ridiculously simple hardware for half a century and only now are applying them to digital video?

    * A-hem...* Color me impressed!

  • (Score: 2) by bart9h on Sunday April 23, @11:09PM (2 children)

    by bart9h (767) on Sunday April 23, @11:09PM (#498570)

    We have enough spatial resolution already. Give me more color resolution. 8 bits per channel is not enough for a smooth gradient of colors.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday April 23, @11:30PM (5 children)

    by kaszz (4211) on Sunday April 23, @11:30PM (#498582) Journal

    Is it the specified use of patented technology? or submarine patents? dead end development map because the standard thought "640k enough.." ? IP rights only for recording?

    Large corporations rarely do things to be nice unless it lines their bottom line somewhere..

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday April 23, @11:35PM (4 children)

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Sunday April 23, @11:35PM (#498583) Journal

      Samsung wants to add a selling point to their TVs and Amazon distributes content and has to be on top of HDR since, like Netflix and others, it produces original content. That means that directors have to take into account the effects of HDR if they want creative control over it. I imagine a film noir style would look very different with HDR.

      --
      [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @03:16AM (3 children)

        by kaszz (4211) on Monday April 24, @03:16AM (#498638) Journal

        Any reason why manufacturers will not go with Dolby Vision spec?

        • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 24, @03:55AM (2 children)

          by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday April 24, @03:55AM (#498643) Journal

          https://www.theverge.com/2017/1/5/14180456/hdr-formats-hdr10-dolby-vision-hlg-advanced-ces-2017 [theverge.com]

          Developed by Dolby, Dolby Vision is the other primary competing standard for HDR content. Unlike HDR10, Dolby’s format requires TV sets and media devices that have been specifically designed with a Dolby Vision hardware chip — from which the company receives licensing fees.

          It's also the more future-proof of the two formats, with content being mastered for a higher level of brightness and color gamut than what today's top sets can provide. Of the four formats Dolby Vision has the highest barrier to entry since it requires specific hardware to support. But it also offers the best HDR experience of any of the four standards since it can calibrate the picture for the specific TV hardware, in addition to the high mastering requirements.

          But then you have this:

          http://www.pocket-lint.com/news/139947-what-is-dolby-vision-dolby-s-very-own-hdr-tv-tech-explained [pocket-lint.com]

          Dolby Vision equipment has dedicated chips inside which read the metadata and reproduce the images exactly how they were made. Well, that was the original position that Dolby outlined, although it now appears to be supporting software solutions too. It appears that some devices will be updated via software and the new smartphone support is an entirely software-based implementation.

          --
          [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]

          • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @04:27AM (1 child)

            by kaszz (4211) on Monday April 24, @04:27AM (#498650) Journal

            since it can calibrate the picture for the specific TV hardware

            Doesn't sound like rocket science. Should be possible to replicate using other means. And I assume it's the backlight and display panel that is the critical pieces of hardware to calibrate for besides ambient room light. One catch is of course that take into account the direction of light. Ie into the display or reflected etc.

            On the marketing side. If a significant number of displays become HDR10+ capable instantly with a firmware update. Then Dolby will have a uphill battle. The other side of things is adoption from film studios.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @12:53AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @12:53AM (#498605)

    I'd be remiss in noting that unfortunately, the addition of HDR10+ now marks the fifth major HDR standard vying for industry support, along with the original HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and Advanced HDR, because clearly four different versions were not quite enough for anyone yet.

    XKCD on standards [xkcd.com]

    • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @04:32AM

      by kaszz (4211) on Monday April 24, @04:32AM (#498651) Journal

      I think that Blu-ray Disc Association in 2016 released Ultra HD Blu-ray with mandatory support for HDR10 probably closed the case for Dolby.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 25, @12:31AM

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday April 25, @12:31AM (#499104)

      That one was far too obvious for the Editor to pass on. See the Dept: line ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @06:59PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @06:59PM (#498999)

    what about the dumb ass directors who film it so dark you can't see shit or have background noises way louder than dialogue, etc? they are completely oblivious. cheap films do impossible shit that someone with even the slightest bit of common sense should have noticed. not being a dumb ass doesn't cost more money you B directors.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 25, @12:33AM

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday April 25, @12:33AM (#499105)

      If it wasn't so dark/chopped/muted, wouldn't you notice that they haven't come up with many original ideas in a few decades?

