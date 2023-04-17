from the the-eyes-have-it dept.
I really fear spiders but I love to read about them: https://phys.org/news/2017-04-tarantulas-lateral-eyes-distance.html:
A necessary part of any animal's sense of direction is a positioning system to detect the relationship between where it is and where it wants to go; this is known as odometry. Tarantula wolf spiders have four sets of eyes, and a study from the Autonomous University of Madrid shows that they use their posterior lateral eyes and anterior lateral eyes to establish the distance they have traveled.
[...] "To calculate the distance it has traveled, the animal needs an odometer that registers the route, its location with respect to the finish point, which would be the burrow, and a 'compass' to track the direction of travel," said Joaquin Ortega Escobar, lead author of a paper published in the Journal of Experimental Biology on the function of each eye in these processes.
The tarantula wolf spider's median eyes measure the angle of polarised light, comprising its 'compass'; it detects direction using its anterior lateral eyes. Through this research, the scientists have learned that it is principally the anterior lateral eyes—which until now had not been analysed—and to a lesser extent, the posterior lateral eyes, that tarantula wolf spiders use to measure the distance to their nest.
[...] In previous work with the lateral eyes of other animals, such as desert ants (Cataglyphis fortis), the researchers observed that animals moving across a grid of black and white bands, like those used in the tarantula wolf spider study, with the ventral region of their compound eyes (the part that perceives the grid) covered did not present a significant difference in the return trip to the nest compared to when the eyes were uncovered.
"The situations of these two animals are analogous. In the case of the spider, it is the anterior lateral eye that perceives the ventral field of view, while in the ant it is the ventral region of the compound eye. Spiders have simple eyes like our own, rather than compound eyes," Ortega Escobar said.
An abstract is available; full article (pdf) is pay-walled.
(Score: 5, Informative) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @03:13AM
Confused about anatomical locations? Here's a rough translation:
Tarantula wolf spiders have four sets of eyes, and a study [...] shows that they use their sideways back eyes and sideways front eyes to establish the distance they have traveled.
[...] "To calculate the distance it has traveled, the animal needs a distance meter that registers the route, its location with respect to the finish point, which would be the nest, and a 'compass' to track the direction of travel," [...]
The tarantula wolf spider's middle eyes measure the angle of polarised light, [wikipedia.org] comprising its 'compass'; it detects direction using its sideways front eyes. Through this research, the scientists have learned that it is principally the sideways front eyes—which until now had not been analyzed—and to a lesser extent, the sideways back eyes, that tarantula wolf spiders use to measure the distance to their nest.
[...] In previous work with the eyes on the side of other animals, such as desert ants [...], the researchers observed that animals moving across a grid of black and white bands, like those used in the tarantula wolf spider study, with the belly (lower side) region of their compound eyes (the part that perceives the grid) covered did not present a significant difference in the return trip to the nest compared to when the eyes were uncovered.
"The situations of these two animals are analogous. In the case of the spider, it is the sideways front eye that perceives the belly (lower side) field of view, while in the ant it is the belly (lower side) region of the eye made of many individual photoreceptors. Spiders have simple eyes like our own, rather than made up of many individual photoreceptors,"
Vocabulary:
Odometer = measuring the distance traveled by an object
Bilaterally symmetrical = where the body divides in exterior mirror shapes (like left vs right side of a human body)
Median = at or towards the central plane of a bilaterally symmetrical organism or structure
Anterior = in the front
Posterior = in the back
Lateral = on the side
Ventral = (from Latin venter, meaning 'belly') surface refers to the front, or lower side, of an organism
compound eye = made up of thousands of individual photoreceptor units instead of a single photoreceptor unit like in humans
This process kind of reminds of optical mouse that uses digital image correlation [wikipedia.org] and optical flow [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday April 24, @03:56AM
The state of education is sad, indeed, when every post requires a biology 101 recap.
