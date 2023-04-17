from the power-to-the-lander dept.
On Wednesday, April 19th, in a seminar titled "An Air-Breathing Metal-Combustion Power Plant for Venus in situ Exploration", NASA engineer Michael Paul presented a novel idea where existing technology could be used to make longer-duration missions to Venus.
To recap the history of Venus exploration, very few probes have ever been able to explore its atmosphere or surface for long. Not surprising, considering that the atmospheric pressure on Venus is 92 times what it is here on Earth at sea level. Not to mention the fact that Venus is also the hottest planet in the solar system – with average surface temperatures of 737 K (462 °C; 863.6 °F).
Hence why those few probes that actually explored the atmosphere and surface in detail – like the Soviet-era Venera probes and landers and NASA's Pioneer Venus multiprobe – were only able to return data for a matter of hours. All other missions to Venus have either taken the form of orbiters or consisted of spacecraft conducting flybys while en route to other destinations.
[...] "What can you do with other power systems in places where the Sun just doesn't shine? Okay, so you want to get to the surface of Venus and last more than a couple of hours. And I think that in the last 10 or 15 years, all the missions that [were proposed] to the surface of Venus pretty much had a two-hour timeline. And those were all proposed, none of those missions were actually flown. And that's in line with the 2 hours that the Russian landers survived when they got there, to the surface of Venus."
The solution to this problem, as Paul sees it, is to employ a Stored-Chemical Energy and Power System (SCEPS), also known as a Sterling[sic] engine. This proven technology relies on stored chemical energy to generate electricity, and is typically used in underwater systems. But repurposed for Venus, it could provide a lander mission with a considerable amount of time (compared to previous Venus missions) with which to conduct surface studies.
For the power system Paul and his colleagues are envisioning, the Sterling[sic] engine would take solid-metal lithium (or possibly solid iodine), and then liquefy it with a pyrotechnic charge. This resulting liquid would then be fed into another chamber where it would combined with an oxidant. This would produce heat and combustion, which would then be used to boil water, spin turbines, and generate electricity.
Such a system is typically closed and produces no exhaust, which makes it very useful for underwater systems that cannot compromise their buoyancy. On Venus, such a system would allow for electrical production without short-lived batteries, an expensive nuclear fuel cell, and could function in a low solar-energy environment.
Stirling engines could extend the mission durations.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Arik on Monday April 24, @05:26AM (7 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @05:52AM (3 children)
Stirling
Yup. Robert Stirling (no e in his surname.) Stirling engine [wikipedia.org]
...and you may have seen one of those on your Science teacher's desk.
Dipping Bird [exploratorium.edu] Animated GIF [exploratorium.edu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:08AM
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Monday April 24, @10:09AM
Well, at least it wasn't Serling-machines [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by martyb on Monday April 24, @10:30AM
Thanks for pointing that out. Story has been updated.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @08:44AM
Probably the same way an Einstein fridge uses heat to cool a object or where a Stirling provides a way to make a pressure differential into a heat differential. So in essence the chemical energy in the fuel is converted into heat transport for as long as the fuel last. Which is probably not that long.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday April 24, @02:10PM
Its interesting that the space age is so old that Venus surface conditions were once upon a time recent cutting edge in a chemical plant or refinery. But that was the old days and its just not as cutting edge anymore.
Lets say you build a fluid catalytic cracker (kind of like a thermal hydrocracker on steroids) in a refinery just getting spun up to very large industrial scale in 1950 at what was then considered insane temps and pressures. And 15 years later while you're feeling barely comfy with FCC technology depending on your local level of arrogance, the commies land the first probe on the surface of Venus and damn if the surface of Venus isn't roughly as awful of a place to visit as the inside of your FCC while its in operation. Well, the propeller beanie people are going to have a rough time of it given the joy of operating a large early FCC down here on earth using 1960's technology. If there's a leak its not like the space guys can shut off the atmosphere for a bit while a guy with a wrench tightens the bolts to spec again. Yeah yeah don't hassle me about the temps in a FCC being about 10% lower and pressure being 10% higher than Venus, that detail doesn't matter, the inside of an operating FCC was merely the first thing I thought of that's reasonably similar to Venus surface environment.
I'm not saying it'll be easy today, but I am saying it hasn't been 1960 for a long time now and there's a lot of academic and institutional knowledge gathered since 1960.
The really hard part is turning something like an electrical feed-thru that works fine in those conditions and is completely roughneck-proof, and safety-of-man-life reliable against leaks, blowouts, fireproof, and corrosion proof, unfortunately probably weighs as much as your entire lander electrical system budget, given how cheap the rocket guys tend to be. If using nuclear rockets you could land something as big and heavy as a refinery on Venus, then hanging out on Venus wouldn't be fun, but scientifically and engineering wise really wouldn't be much of a challenge.
Another point of comparison is building the SSME engine was almost impossible in the 70s, but given a lot of dev work in the 80s it turned into a decently reliable engine and actually got uprated for thrust after some decades of experience. Another example the V-22 wasn't that the one where the airforce thought it would be funny to double hydraulic pressures and it took decades to get it to work?
I'd say as an engineering rule of thumb given standard industry experience you can double internal pressures and things will be touch and go for about a decade, but in a decade it'll be the new standard industry experience and institutional knowledge of how to do it safely etc. You really can't rush it and it doesn't seem to matter if its hydraulics or rocket fuel or chemical plant process equipment and I'm sure you can have people argue its 5 years or 20, but to an order of magnitude thats about how long it takes.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday April 24, @06:23PM
How does that help you withstand the pressure and temperature and corrosive gases?
For the durations being talked about, hermetically sealed interiors and inert-ish external mechanisms woul last long enough to accomplish the mission. You make it thick enough to give you the time you need.
But making an electrical generator system, Stirling engine or any other, doesn't get you closer to any working electronics. 462 °C is well above the melting point of any common solder, you'd have to use Au82, and hope you squeek by under its melting point.
Even the simplest connections become a major engineering task. And that says nothing about the circuit components themselves. Most of those are not likely to survive at these temperatures.
It seems to me the research is on the wrong track. Making steam (via combustion no less) isn't the problem there. You've got all the heat you need right outside your shell. Boiling point of water at 90 bar pressure is around 300C, significantly below ambient.
Rather than trying to make electricity they should concentrate on cooling.
They should be finding ways to radiate heat faster than they absorb it, so that the interior of the vehicle could be maintained at a working temperature in keeping wiht the technology at hand. I don't know how you keep something cooler than ambient without some method of collecting and concentrating heat to temperatures significantly above ambient so that simple radiation can be employed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @05:26AM
If you had an endothermic reaction as your "fuel" and had the external atmosphere as the hot side of the sterling engine then you could keep the electronics and sensors cool while generating a significant heat differential to run the sterling engine. I guess there probably aren't any efficient enough reactions to make it worth while though.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @05:37AM (2 children)
No no no, it can't be a closed system. It has to belch exhaust. We must begin polluting the planet as soon as possible.
I can understand your need to belch exhaust gases. That's why no one sits near you. You could change your diet, or maybe take some antacids, or at least go sit on the porcelain stool instead of holding it in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @06:52PM
Hmm, rolling coal might not have as dramatic of an effect.
I think instead we should roll cesium-137.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by zeigerpuppy on Monday April 24, @08:40AM (9 children)
The Soviets focussed most of their interplanatary exploration efforts on Venus. Although there was not much reporting of this in the Western press, the observations by the Venera probes were really impressive. see this set of images for instance: http://mentallandscape.com/C_CatalogVenus.htm [mentallandscape.com]
There was a lot of spectrographic, atmospheric and even surface experiments done by the craft sent there. I agree with the previous poster, energy was not the main issue for these craft, temperature and pressure were by far the major factors limiting probe life (94 atm).
An atmospheric venutian probe, on the other hand, would be really cool. The planet is well suited to an airship type probe.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @09:00AM (8 children)
Remote sensing from the atmosphere is maybe more suitable?
Another mission that could be attempted is to have enough thermal mass to keep cool long enough to measure and take a physical sample. And then return out into space again. Possibly by docking with a orbiting balloon that carries the escape velocity rocket stage.
(Score: 4, Informative) by VLM on Monday April 24, @02:55PM (7 children)
Around 60 KM altitude the atmosphere is surprisingly cold but perfect pressure for a pure O2 habitat or you could go 50 KM and its sea level pressure but very warm.
55 KM has a temperature like a comfy room while at earth 18Kft air pressure, so crew who aren't mountain climbers would appreciate some oxy supplementation and pressure tank time but with care it could be quite livable. I am unaware of any "halfway" space suits that could give just two PSI. In space if your suit pops you die rather quickly but on Venus at 55KM if your suit pops you're at 18K which is quite livable for some people for a little while.... it would be similar to being caught outside without a coat in the winter, depending on your personal health level and the weather today you'll be OK for anywhere from 5 minutes to a couple days but eventually for most people it would be required to fix your suit or enter a pressure chamber.
So put your human filled research lab in a balloon at 55 KM and give them tethers to radiatiors at 45 KM (about 110 C) and 65 KM (about -30 C) and run a low temp diff Stirling engine off that... Or rely on nukes to keep your hot "air" balloon permanently hot and provide power, and run some heat pumps.
I am too lazy to run the math but I think you can not buy COTS pipe material strong enough to hang out the window and suck up heat below to keep your hot air balloon warm... probably. You'll need nuclear heat.
60KM puts you near the upper cloud deck AKA you'd see the stars. Also the sun would roast you quite well half the time. I could see there being "pressure" (ugh horrible pun) to descent to 50 KM on the sun side and run the heat pumps in "max cool" to keep out of the sun.
Assuming infinite nuclear power for your heat pumps to cool, at least at reasonable temps, its interesting to consider scuba style limits to occasional deep voyages. So if 200 feet of water is about 6 bar and is no laughing matter WRT nitrogen and is about the limit, the balloon could dive to nearly 30 KM occasionally as long as the heat pumps can keep up with 200C outside temps for a couple hours as they decompress back up to 50KM. I know decompression into higher than sea level is an issue for scuba guys so going all the way back up to 55KM cruise altitude is going to be like a day or two's careful climb. Piloting a hot air balloon is likely to be very exciting because buoyancy drops as you descend because the air temp increases so you have to be careful about runaway descents.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @03:39PM (2 children)
It should using your numbers be possible to put up a manned research station at least provided all exterior material is acid proof due to hydrogen sulphide and sulfur dioxide etc. The question is of course the purpose and if winds may rip the station apart. Another approach is the one I mentioned earlier in which a probe descends all the way. But returns using a balloon or rocket and docks with some station in the atmosphere. And if carbon nanotubes works out perhaps one could simply drop something to the surface and pull it up. 55 km is way less than needed for a space elevator on earth.
Although liquid water isn't plentiful in the lower atmosphere of Venus, measurements by space probes
suggest a reasonable concentration of several hundred parts per million (close to 0.1%). The pH value of 0 in the Venusian clouds
(From: We Are Not Alone: Why We Have Already Found Extraterrestrial Life, by Dirk Schulze-Makuch, David Darling 2010, page 99)
So it better be really acid proof.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday April 24, @04:47PM
Speaking of
carbon nanotubes
,
So it better be really acid proof.
Its "easy" to find acid proof carbon fiber. The fundamental problem is graphite laughs at acid and (some) plastic laughs at acid and separately their physical stats aren't very good but combined their physical stats are pretty impressive and retain their relative acid-proof nature.
You don't have to worry about a fire as there's not much O2 in Venus atmosphere and the inside of the ... balloonship will probably have a layer of water for thermal buffering.
Its interesting to think about the part of the lander most likely to survive the longest without corroding as an archeological relic is a carbon heatshield for reentry.
If you insist on plain old metal, some of the nickel-steel "Hastelloy(tm)" alloys pretty much laugh at chlorine and acid corrosion. I'm sure theres something aerospace thats somehow even more expensive than Hastelloy.
Yes home depot steel from China won't last long on Venus, or Earth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @06:12PM
if winds may rip the station apart.
I don't think that's likely -- you're floating with the wind, so you'd need a drastic change in wind speed over the diameter of your vehicle; something like a tornado might do it for smallish balloons, while larger ones could also be susceptible to more ordinary forms of wind shear. But at least on Earth, tornadoes are a low-altitude phenomenon, and most wind shear is directly related to terrain, and we're talking altitudes far, far above that. The exception is clear-air turbulence at the edges of jet streams, but AIUI Venus either (depending how you look at it) doesn't have proper jet streams (if they exist, are barely faster than the adjacent prevailing winds), or has one big jet stream covering the whole equatorial region to ±50-60°, so we probably don't need to worry about that either.
Obviously we should send some unmanned balloon-probes first, to be sure of the weather at any altitudes we might want to fly in, but I'd really be surprised if wind shear turns out to be a big deal.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday April 24, @03:45PM (1 child)
One problem I see with this whole airship-city idea: doesn't Venus have storms?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday April 24, @04:20PM
That's a problem with a tower anchored to the ground, which would admittedly be pretty cool.
Floating in the air it won't matter as long as there's not too much windshear or turbulence.
Think of flying a small plane, if there's 60 MPH tail winds that'll be tearing up trees and damaging roofs down on the ground but to the plane in the air all it means is the groundspeed is a little higher.
If the balloon ever landed everyone would die so I'd envision some kind of get away capsule where you'd end up at the orbital station if the balloon starts sinking uncontrollably.
Also from what little I've read the lower dense atmosphere is nearly static and the high winds don't pick up until pressures are a bit lower than earth normal.
A long time ago I wanted to make what boiled down to a tower defense type of video game in Venus atmosphere using all this Venus atmosphere weirdness. It sank (which I guess is an on topic pun). Venus's atmosphere is cool (well, above 60 KM or so LOL) yet its not FUN. It was intellectually interesting for awhile.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @04:28PM (1 child)
What is surprising about it? I see at 60 km (3rd column) the temperature is ~244K (6th column) and pressure ~194 mbar (8th column)[1]. Temperature in the Earth atmosphere at ~200 mbar is ~ 210 K.[2] Venus is ~ 1/0.7233 ~ 1.383 AU times closer to the sun.
Further, Steffan-Boltzmann law says that temperature should be proportional to the 1/4th power of incident radiation (at thermal equilibrium).[4] Since the radiation from the sun drops off by the inverse square of the distance, the Venus temperature should be ((1/0.7233)^2)^0.25 = (1/0.7233)^0.5 ~ 1.176x that of earth, ceterus peribus. So I would expect the temperature at 60 km up in the Venus atmosphere to be around 210*1.176 = 247 K. As we saw, orbit 3212 of the magellan probe reported a temperature of ~244K at this altitude.
[1] http://pds-atmospheres.nmsu.edu/PDS/data/mg_2401/data/mgn_rtpd.dat [nmsu.edu]
[2] http://acmg.seas.harvard.edu/people/faculty/djj/book/bookchap2-8.gif [harvard.edu]
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venus [wikipedia.org]
[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefan%E2%80%93Boltzmann_law [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday April 24, @04:58PM
There's a lot of indoctrination in the USA about the trivia fact (which is true) that the surface of Venus is hotter than the surface of Mercury due to the greenhouse gas effect. If normies know anything about Venus, they know its hot. So a layer of high altitude atmosphere at a low but survivable pressure that's kinda cold by earth standards is a bit of cognitive dissonance to "all I know is its the hottest surface temp in the solar system". It probably varies by country and education system.
Its an interesting trivial pursuit problem of another sort to wander thru the solar system and find locations where the temp and pressure are simultaneously human survivable. There's aren't many places off the earth other than that 55 KM level of atmosphere in Venus.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @08:55AM
Could it be possible to exploit some existing heat differential to get sufficient power to pump enough heat out that electronics may survive for a very long time?
If the ground is hotter than the atmosphere?
Another approach is of course a nuclear reactor. The question then becomes if one can make it small enough for the trip and if to go for a active system or RTG approach. It could drive a heat pump and when the fuel is exhausted it would not melt and pollute.
This is a problem that easily approaches a perpetual motion machine or Maxwell's demon.
Why do we need to send additional heat sources to Venus when it is already hot? Why can't the stirling engine use the atmosphere as an ambient heat source?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @01:18PM
delta-T required to extract energy...
See: Laws of Thermodynamics
(Score: 1) by toph on Monday April 24, @01:39PM (2 children)
A stirling engine produces useful energy from a temperature differential. It requires both a hot and a cold side. The greater the temperature difference, the more energy you get out. No temperature difference, no energy.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DBCubix on Monday April 24, @02:17PM (1 child)
Right, which a shady area under the lander would be able to provide this differential.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @06:40PM
With the permanent overcast on Venus, a shady area is only possible with low ground clearance, which is bad for mobility. But that's okay, maybe your lander has no rover component, or at least that's not what we're worrying about right now.
Even then, you'll have to cool it down somehow (after all, it wasn't shaded till you showed up, so it's hot at t=0); it can't conduct heat away to nearby, non-shaded rocks, because they're hot; it can't radiate heat to anything but your lander, which will soon be hot; you can't convect heat away with Venus's super-dense, and therefore super-good at heat transfer, atmosphere, because that's hot, too.
On Earth, you can shade something from the sun, and still radiate heat away into the rest of the sky (on a clear day, which Venus doesn't have). You can, at least in summer (Venus has no seasons), conduct heat into the ground, because the sub-surface temperature is basically time-averaged on a scale longer than a year. And convection sometimes helps, because you may have a cool wind blowing from somewhere (like a sea) that is, again, time-averaged in some way (again, no seasons), or at a different latitude (Venus's surface temperature doesn't vary substantially with latitude). And there's evaporative cooling, whether direct (which actually would work on Venus, but requires you to bring your own volatiles) or by way of convection with the actual evaporation happening somewhere else (Venus doesn't have a water cycle, or any good equivalent; sulfuric acid may rain at altitude, but evaporates before it reaches the surface). All you have to do is block out the sun and let one or more of these cooling methods work.
(Score: 1) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Monday April 24, @04:13PM
The posted link for "An Air-Breathing Metal-Combustion Power Plant for Venus in situ Exploration" seems to go to someone's home page.
Here's a real link:
http://spirit.as.utexas.edu/~fiso/archivelist.htm [utexas.edu]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday April 24, @11:59PM (1 child)
Very dense atmosphere, strong winds ... Can't we power the probe an its A/C using a windmill?
An anemometer with scoops the size of a ping-pong racquet (but made of really, really strong stuff) would probably generate a decent amount of power already...
Well, actually the atmosphere is dense at the bottom, and has strong winds at the top.
But maybe the density is enough that, even with the low wind speeds at the surface, a wind-powered lander is feasible. It's an interesting idea, anyhow.
