Hacking is ensnaring teenagers who would otherwise be unlikely to be involved in traditional crime, says a National Crime Agency [UK] report.

It aims to understand how teenagers become hackers and is based on interviews with eight young people cautioned or sentenced for hacking offences.

The average age of cybercrime suspects was 17 years old and that the availability of low-level hacking tools "encourages criminal behaviour", it said.

[...] The NCA report suggested that targeted interventions towards teenagers at the early stages of hacking can steer them away from criminal hacking.