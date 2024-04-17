from the follow-the-money? dept.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/04/power-struggle-erupts-utah-cancer-institute-over-director-s-firing
The abrupt dismissal of the head of a Utah cancer center is causing backlash from its faculty—and its major philanthropic funder—in a struggle over the center's autonomy from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. And nearly 2000 researchers have signed a petition calling on the university to reverse its decision.
For 11 years, prominent cell biologist Mary Beckerle has headed the Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI), which is based at the university but receives its funding largely from philanthropic donations, revenue from its cancer hospital, and grants from state and from the National institutes of Health. In an email to some clinical staff on Monday, university President David Pershing and Vivian Lee, senior vice president for health sciences, announced that Beckerle would step down "effective yesterday," but would "remain on faculty as a distinguished professor in biology." Beckerle, who has not responded to Science's request for comment, told The Salt Lake Tribune that she had learned of her dismissal in an email less than an hour earlier.
Details have been scant from the university, which also did not respond to a comment request. But Beckerle's colleagues contend that the move amounts to a hostile takeover by the university aimed at capturing the cancer clinic's revenue, and other prominent scientists are rallying unquestioningly around her.
Also at Deseret News. Change.org petition. University of Utah Health press release.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mmcmonster on Monday April 24, @11:10AM (36 children)
With all the anti-science rhetoric in Washington D.C., it's a particular bad time for a squabble with scientists regarding money (and particularly, funding).
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday April 24, @12:15PM (10 children)
My guess? It's not the scientist squabbling over the money.
More likely, it's an MBA graduate in the administration of the university trying to take the cash from the institute... because he learnt that "Greed is good" lesson well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Monday April 24, @12:25PM (1 child)
And... there she is [utah.edu].
I had my prejudice (against MBA) confirmed, I no longer need any proof....
Ethanol, back to you... she speaks mandarin and has a special interest in the Mormon genome ("The Utah Genome Project, a signature research program based on the Utah Population Database")... see what you can make of it.
(large trollish grin)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @04:59PM
A Professor who was a low rung at a bigger nearby college was also teaching at our college. He did a bunch of rebellious things against the administration there, which many of us in his courses respected.
Came out a year or two later he was stirring up shit with another department over technicalities of who should be teaching one of the classes (which had had no complaints brought against it in 20+ years) because one of the classes taught some curriculum material that was technically under his departments area of study, even though nobody going for that major would cross study in the other department, and no credits were given under the other department's graduation requirements.
Similiar deal, chinese, feeling under-respected in their position (even though they are seriously lacking in seniority!) and trying to make a big name for themselves no matter who they have to trample over. At least the sleazy white folk you can generally figure out up front if they're a ladder climber. Some of the chinese don't make it obvious until they're jabbing the knife in.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @12:44PM
My first guess as well. When University administration discovers they have a goose laying golden eggs they often sell it...even if the goose is continuing to lay -- for example a lab run by an energetic researcher who is still going strong.
The company my grandfather worked for was founded at the end of WWII when a no-longer-needed corporate research lab was donated to a university. When it was convenient, the university sold them off, messed up a very good group that had been regularly donating money to the university.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @02:14PM (6 children)
Actually they seem to know science:
David W. Pershing, University President
1949 Born
1970 BS from Purdue University in chemical engineering
~1973? Doctorate at the University of Arizona, in environmental pollution?
Vivian Lee, Senior vice president for health sciences
1966 Born
1986 Harvard-Radcliffe College magna cum laude
Rhodes Scholarship to doctorate at University of Oxford in medical engineering
M.D. with honors from Harvard Medical School
Residency in diagnostic radiology at Duke University
2006 Master of Business Administration (MBA) at NYU's Stern School of Business
But Universities have some very special treatment when it comes to taxes so it can really pay to do business instead of science. Provided you have the administrative control..
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 24, @02:33PM (5 children)
This may be a case which proves that psychopathy is not necessary debilitating for intelligence traits (s/he might be crazy and/or fool, but not stupid).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday April 24, @02:50PM (4 children)
Maybe someone should run the "delayed gratification" test on them? ;-)
Don't touch the cookie until I'm back....
Any smart ideas on how to spot psychopaths?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 24, @03:17PM
Use common sense; lacking it (as I had), one may use what an average person does nowadays: goto wikipedia [wikipedia.org].
Or hire a shrink [wikipedia.org] in your HR; make sure you check it's CV though, psychopathy is orthogonal with professionalism/qualifications.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday April 24, @03:57PM (2 children)
Any smart ideas on how to spot psychopaths?
Look for people in positions of power. /s
The label is being abused here. I see no indication this isn't normal human behavior when someone gets enough power.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Monday April 24, @04:41PM (1 child)
That's because powerful people are normally psychopaths, or at least display sociopathic behavior as part of their power-acquisition toolkit. Psychopathy is the norm of power.
Name one Fortune 500 CEO or first-world head of state that can't be demonstrated conclusively to be a douchebag sociopath and I'll send you a case of your favorite cold ones. :)
Scruting the inscrutable for over 50 years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday April 25, @04:09PM
Name one Fortune 500 CEO or first-world head of state that can't be demonstrated conclusively to be a douchebag sociopath and I'll send you a case of your favorite cold ones.
Well, who isn't a douchebag sociopath under those circumstances in the first place? We need a null hypothesis or we don't have a case to make.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @01:07PM (24 children)
Be careful about what you call anti-science. A lot of people are actually doing NHST rather than science. It is quite different because in science you test your hypothesis, while NHST you test a strawman "null" hypothesis. The clearest explanation is probably here: http://www.fisme.science.uu.nl/staff/christianb/downloads/meehl1967.pdf [science.uu.nl] .
For example, its NHST that lead to doctors denying that babies felt pain into the 1990s (of course, as soon as parents found out they were torturing their babies due to this belief, NHST gave them a bunch of evidence that babies do feel pain...) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23548489 [nih.gov]
I wish this were a joke...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @01:43PM (19 children)
Save your typical statistics post for when they're on topic. Even if your premise that "science = analyzing data with statistics" were true, the post would still be off-topic.
Another suggestion: you should register (with a fake/temp email) and post a journal then a submission on the topic so you don't have to be so repetitive and it will be easier for people to learn about and debate the topic.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @01:50PM (14 children)
It is likely that the institute produces mostly NHST rather than science (usually this is about a 10^3 to 10^4 ratio), so the parent's assumption this article is about science is incorrect. Even the category used here is business. If any post was off-topic, it was that one.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @02:24PM (13 children)
usually this is about a 10^3 to 10^4 ratio
So a 1:10 ratio? Or were you indicating a range of 10³–10⁴, so 5,000 some odd units NHST to 1 unit science?
I was going to go with the latter, but then I realized I wasn't sure.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @02:29PM (12 children)
Yea, to be honest that's anecdotal though. I went to a conference a few years ago and made the time to inspect every single poster over a the few days. There were a dozen or so (out of tens of thousands) not relying on NHST to draw their conclusions. It fits well with what I've seen with the literature, so I am pretty confident the ratio is around those values.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:11PM (11 children)
Which field? Extrapolating from your limited anecdotal experience in a particular setting to the research done at the Utah Cancer Center and making a specific numerical conclusion seems to be a bit hypocritical for someone so concerned with proper data analysis.
Do you have a p-value less than .05?/sarcasm
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:39PM (10 children)
Biomedical research
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:58PM (9 children)
Both of the papers below are from research groups at the Utah Cancer Center. You'll notice that they do not use NHST for their data. The first is mainly concerned with medicinal chemistry SAR optimization and the second is the biochemistry of transcription factor-DNA interactions.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26182238 [nih.gov]
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002228361300747X [sciencedirect.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @08:29PM (8 children)
I looked at the first paper, it is still NHST. For example figure 9B shows a difference between control and treatment, then they conclusions drawn is that "Our in vivo data demonstrated that the [compound] 14 treatment resulted in tumor growth inhibition compared to controls".
This is just NHST, but via "eyeballing" rather than calculating any p-value. They don't consider other explanations for these observations. For example, they don't seem to report blinding, so one explanation can be that the tech/student measuring the tumor volume was simply biased. How much can bias explain with that type of measurement, even just roughly? Another thing that comes to mind is that perhaps the treatment reduced edema within the tumor, rather than slowing tumor growth. Indeed, a quick search shows I am not the first to bring up that issue:
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0009364 [plos.org]
I'm sure I can think up more explanations if I spent the time.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @09:08PM (7 children)
This is just NHST, but via "eyeballing" rather than calculating any p-value.
No, come up with a different term if NHST doesn't fit what you mean.
perhaps the treatment reduced edema within the tumor, rather than slowing tumor growth
They report their observation and define how they measure tumor size. You are free to disagree with any conclusions that the authors present and consider other explanations.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @09:22PM (6 children)
"Eyeballing", in this case, is just another implementation of NHST along with t-tests, anovas, etc. Rather than testing their hypothesis they "test" (eyeball test) the stawman "null" hypothesis, then conclude their favorite explanation is correct. Science is about distinguishing between different explanations for what is observed, not ruling out "no difference between groups".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @09:39PM (5 children)
Are you using a different definition?
NHST: Null Hypothesis Significance Testing
their favorite explanation
Do you expect them to present their least favorite explanation in their discussion/conclusion section?
You also seem to be assuming that scientific papers are supposed to be unbiased reports of data (they aren't). Can you even point to any examples of your ideal?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @10:47PM (4 children)
Here is a quick example of what I expect. I collected data [grabbed the data using the R digitize package] , fit a model, and plotted it.
The solid lines are the data ( I didn't bother with the error bars) from figure 9B and the dotted are some simple models of tumor growth:
https://i.imgur.com/detFzzk.png [imgur.com]
From this simple model we can see that the increase in tumor volume for the controls could be approximately explained by an increase in division rate from 0.1 per day to 0.13 per day. But the curves don't really match up. Instead we could play with the volPerCell parameter, maybe the treatment does not affect growth rate, but does affect the volume per cell. This model does not include cell death, which no doubt happens. So we should probably add that to the model. Also the control tumors look like they are plateauing towards the end, so maybe cell death and replication rates should be functions of the number of cells.
All these parameters will be relatively unconstrained at first, so we should collect other data to constrain their values. Eventually you get a model that fits the data, then collect new data and see if the model can also fit that given the plausible range of parameter values.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday April 25, @05:26AM (1 child)
So we should probably add that to the model.
Um, no, we should not? You are not actually a scientist, are you? You are a dear and fluffy AC! Could I interest you in an Electric Universe? One that proves that Einstein was completely wrong? Or how about some nice Homeopathy? No, nothing gay about it. Or some really good Climate Denialism? We are having a sale!
New Motto of SN"
"NO one expects the Violent Imposition of the Null Hypothesis! Those who do expect it, well, um, . . . ."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @11:50AM
Why not?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:58PM (1 child)
Are you using the same definition of NHST and do you accept that the authors did not run a significance test for the data in 9B?
I meant an example of a research article that meets your ideal of no bias.
Your analysis of the data does help me see where you are comming from, though. What you are doing seems more related to the field of computational or systems biology. In that field, scientists attempt to model raw data into equations. Because biology is such a complex (no spherical cows in a vacuum) and young science (the systems are still being characterized), these models are incredibly imprecise in their predictive power. This is probably why experimental and observational biology dominate in their ability to produce useful conclusions; however they will not be able to determine the Truth.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @04:43PM
As mentioned, the defining feature of NHST (which is different than Fisher's original significance test, and also different from Neyman/Pearson's original hypothesis test[1]) is that you check whether the data is consistent with a "null" hypothesis (usually a so-called "nil" hypothesis of no difference between two groups). The mathematical details are not a defining feature, there are even "Bayesian significance tests"[2] that are based on an entirely different definition of probability. Just because the method used here is "look, the error bars don't touch", doesn't change that.
The ideal is not "no bias", it is to compare various explanations for the data. NB, if your study can distinguish between any two real explanations it will also always be able to rule out chance as well. This is something done as a matter of course, there is no reason to have a special step devoted to it.
Also, I've found any study designed to just check for a mere difference between two groups will have to deal with so many alternative explanations that it is pretty much impossible to be confident you are interpreting the difference correctly. Instead you need to think hard about your explanation and get a precise prediction of some sort out.
As for some papers I like off the top of my head (not that I accept all the conclusions):
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0019103516304869 [sciencedirect.com]
http://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1000877 [plos.org]
http://www.pnas.org/content/101/36/13124 [pnas.org]
http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8205/816/1/L17 [iop.org]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2007940/ [nih.gov]
I disagree, that is what they told me, then I found papers from the 1930s that had models capable of describing my system very well. Of course, once I implemented them and showed it around, no one in that area knew wtf I was talking about because they hadn't thought of these things quantitatively for decades. It is not about predicting things exactly, even nowadays they have to include a bunch of ad hoc empirically-defined adjustments to make accurate predictions of solar system dynamics.[3,4] The goal is to find "universalities" in the data that can be modeled by simple processes, not check for differences.
It seems to me this "it is too complex" idea is just a self-defeating attitude coupled with bad practices in the field (accepting very vague descriptions as "useful")[5]:
Then there is of course the issue that "reliance on significance testing retards the growth of cumulative research knowledge"[6] automatically, as if it was designed to do so. I mean not just because people aren't bothering to come up with quantitative models since it is unnecessary for career success, but that when used "correctly" you are destined to either generate conflicting conclusions or always find "significance" (depending on sample size).
[1] http://library.mpib-berlin.mpg.de/ft/gg/GG_Mindless_2004.pdf [mpib-berlin.mpg.de]
[2] http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/03610926.2011.563021 [tandfonline.com]
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jet_Propulsion_Laboratory_Development_Ephemeris [wikipedia.org]
[4] http://www.cv.nrao.edu/~rfisher/Ephemerides/ephem_descr.html [nrao.edu]
[5] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12242150 [nih.gov]
[6] http://psycnet.apa.org/journals/met/1/2/115.pdf [apa.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @02:26PM (3 children)
Also, this is exactly not my premise. This is, however, one (of many) faulty premises behind NHST usage.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:06PM (2 children)
Your premise seems to be "science = proper analysis of data with statistics" or that using improper statistical approaches to data analysis seems to invalidate experiments as being science.
Science was done before scientists used statistics regularly. NHST was better than nothing, but "good shouldn't be the enemy of great" and "perfect shouldn't be the enemy of great".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:41PM (1 child)
No, NHST is not better than nothing. nNot learning statistics at all would be far, far superior to learning NHST.
The problem is that it reverses the logic of science. It has nothing to do with the statistics equations. Please read the Meehl paper that explains this very well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @08:14PM
The problem is that it reverses the logic of science
Possibly for psychology studies, but not necessarily for other fields. NHST is mainly used in biomedical research (which appears to be the field you studied) to show some weak evidence that the data presented is not simply the result of technical artifacts. NHST is better than showing a single "representative" biological replicate or deliberately reporting the best result (typical for %yield in synthesis papers). Even when people completely fuck-up NHST and use it on technical replicates, it is at least eliminating the data that can't be consistent enough for technical reasons.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @02:29PM (1 child)
Are you kidding?
People would jump off a cliff if a doctor told them to, and we'd all conclude that the patient had done something wrong or hadn't followed the doctor's instructions correctly when they splatter on the ground.
After a few million such deaths, we might commission a study to determine best practices for ensuring positive outcomes when cliff jumping is indicated.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @04:57PM
Apparently the" babies don't feel pain" thing clashed too much with intuition to be accepted by people using normal (as opposed to NHST) logic once it was brought to light. There are certainly many other errors of the same type that will not be caught this way.
Just as a made up example, do you have intuition about how many molecules of glucose need to be transported into the cell to supply raw material for 1 um^ 2 of yeast vacuolar membrane in 15 minutes? Probably not, but there are tons of studies that fall apart if you start looking at them quantitatively like that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @04:23PM (1 child)
https://www.city-journal.org/html/real-war-science-14782.html [city-journal.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @06:38PM
Haha, wow.
The world of alternative facts is certainly interesting.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by gawdonblue on Monday April 24, @11:36AM
I could imagine one or two researchers might be interested, but a whole institute devoted to huntsman [wikipedia.org] cancer research?
Just squish 'em all.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by fishybell on Monday April 24, @03:29PM
From the local news here in Utah (note that Jon Huntsman Sr. is the major donor of the Huntsman institute, Jon Huntsman Jr. is the guy who ran for president):
Angry Jon Huntsman Sr. calls for ousting of U. president [ksl.com], Posted Apr 21st, 2017 @ 10:56pm
Huntsman Sr. blasts the U. for firing of Cancer Institute director, says there is 'no excuse' for it [ksl.com], Posted Apr 18th, 2017 @ 8:23pm
As always when browsing a KSL.com article, for full enjoyment read the comments at the bottom for crazy right-wing vs. crazy Mormon vs. crazy what-counts-as-liberal-in-Utah drama.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @05:33AM
At our local University Medical School Super-Duper Cancer Research Center for the Win!, our tyrannical out of touch one-trick academic researcher boss was Italian! Blew up big time. So it is not ethnic, it is what happens to people who have been through graduate (or, medical, not the same, but worse) school, when they get some power. Payback time, biatches! And then the whole project goes south. I am not saying that there may be a problem in how we structure higher education and advanced research, but there may be a problem in how we structure higher education and advanced research.
Reply to This