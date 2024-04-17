Remote access Trojans are mainly used to steal consumer data, either for consumers themselves or the conglomerate keeping this information safe from prying eyes. However, it appears criminals are looking at a different approach for these tools right now. A new open source remote access Trojan can now be used to extract data from the Telegram communication platform.

It is never a good sign when end-to-end encrypted communication tools are vulnerable to remote access Trojans. Unfortunately for all Telegram users, they have now become an official target for cybercriminals who make use of the RATAttack toolkit. This new open-source hacking tool has been unveiled by security researchers late last night, as it could have major consequences for all Telegram users.