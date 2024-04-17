Stories
Open Source Remote Access Trojan Targets Telegram Users

posted by charon on Monday April 24, @06:55PM
from the update-security-stop dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Remote access Trojans are mainly used to steal consumer data, either for consumers themselves or the conglomerate keeping this information safe from prying eyes. However, it appears criminals are looking at a different approach for these tools right now. A new open source remote access Trojan can now be used to extract data from the Telegram communication platform.

It is never a good sign when end-to-end encrypted communication tools are vulnerable to remote access Trojans. Unfortunately for all Telegram users, they have now become an official target for cybercriminals who make use of the RATAttack toolkit. This new open-source hacking tool has been unveiled by security researchers late last night, as it could have major consequences for all Telegram users.

Source: https://themerkle.com/open-source-remote-access-trojan-targets-telegram-users/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:11PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:11PM (#499006)

    Open Source can be used for evil! Indict Christine Peterson immediately.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:36PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @07:36PM (#499015)

      Telegram isn't vulnerable. As pointed out in the article's comments, it's like stating TCP/IP or HTTP is vulnerable. The RAT uses the Telegram protocol, and you can be infected even if you don't even use the app.

      Pure clickbait.

      • (Score: 2) by edIII on Monday April 24, @09:47PM

        by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 24, @09:47PM (#499061)

        Telegram is vulnerable. So are all of the other private communication programs. Every single piece of software for a phone is vulnerable. Period.

        The Chain O' Security, in order to not be vulnerable, starts with the silicon going up. Blob? Binary? The chain just broke once you added it. With the average smart phone it is the carrier that owns it. You don't have root privileges? You don't have a chain of security then.

        It's ridiculous to even speak about anonymity and privacy platforms when the hardware isn't remotely anonymous, not even remotely private, or even wholly owned by the user. Makes about as much sense as using a colander to serve punch.

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by blaze on Monday April 24, @07:36PM

    by blaze (4851) on Monday April 24, @07:36PM (#499014)

    I am not a huge fan of Telegram but this articles looks more like FUD to me. There is no information on what is actually affected. I can only guess that those trojans are using Telegram's protocol. IRC is also famous as a tool for botnets and "hackers", but is it affected or unsafe in some way or another?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @08:17PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 24, @08:17PM (#499033)

    I didn't think anyone used telegrams anymore, went the way of the pony express?

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by ilsa on Monday April 24, @10:03PM (1 child)

    by ilsa (6082) on Monday April 24, @10:03PM (#499068)

    All these people have done is create a trojan vehicle that happens to use Telegram as the underlying protocol.

    From the article:

    Distributing this open source remote access Trojan is a bit of a challenge, though. The assailants first need to create their own proprietary telegram bot, which is relatively easy. The token generated by this bot needs to be edited into the RAT’s config file. Once someone interfaces with the bot, they will receive the RATAttack payload. Moreover, the person responsible for creating the bot will be able to interface with victims through the channel that is automatically created whenever a host is infected.

    All they have done is create a C&C pathway. You still need to have a compromised host to get this connection established anyway.

    Telegram itself has not been compromised, and the fact that the code is Open Source is irrelevant. Hell, if anything, the fact that it's open source is a liability because it's now that much easier to mitigate since you know exactly what it's doing.

  • (Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Tuesday April 25, @02:10AM

    by its_gonna_be_yuge! (6454) on Tuesday April 25, @02:10AM (#499123)

    Telegram (2013) is supported by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov - it doesn't seem to have much relationship to the original Telegram

    They claim billions of transactions per day.

    Beeellions.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:27PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:27PM (#499303)

    I think we've won.

