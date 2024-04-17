Launching today is AMD's new Radeon RX 500 series. As we're covering in our companion launch article, the RX 500 series is a refresh of Polaris, bringing about newer, faster SKUs based on the existing Polaris 10 and 11 GPUs. Also joining the family is a newer, smaller GPU, Polaris 12, which will be the basis of the Radeon RX 550. AMD is using an updated revision of Polaris for all of these products, so there are some minor clockspeed improvements and a new memory state that have been baked into the RX 500 family that is not present in the RX 400 family, which makes the new RX 500 parts a bit more interesting.

The first Radeon RX 500 cards out of the gate are the Radeon RX 580 and the Radeon 570, which we're reviewing today. These SKUs are pretty straightforward: take the new Polaris 10 GPU revision, plug it into more powerful boards, turn up the clockspeeds a bit, and you have a new SKU. AMD hasn't done anything wild here – the configurations haven't changed, and in fact TBPs have gone up – so relative to the RX 480 and RX 470, at the end of the day it's a set of slightly more powerful cards for the same price as before.

Because these are just minor performance improvements over the existing RX 480 and RX 470 cards, these newer cards replace the RX 400 cards in AMD's product stack, but they aren't intended as upgrades for existing owners. Instead they're meant to tempt owners of cards like the R9 280 and R9 380 series who didn't already upgrade to Polaris. For those owners who did hold off, their reward is a slightly more powerful upgrade option in 2017 than they would have gotten in 2016.