A company called Apis Cor has 3D printed a (tiny) house in 24 hours for $10,000, which comes out to about $275/m2.

Reconstructing Buckingham Palace at 77,000 m2 this way would cost only about $21 million. According to a 2010 estimate in The Guardian: "you could build a new energy-efficient replica of the palace for a knock-down £320m", which translates to $552 million.

So: 3D printing the palace would save over a HALF BILLION DOLLARS! Muahahaha (pinkies up!).

Video of the building process.