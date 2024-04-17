from the postwar-friends-with-benefits dept.
In April 1952, Japan’s sovereignty was restored, but the U.S. continued to maintain a major presence in the country — and that is where the NSA’s story begins.
According to the agency’s documents, its relationship with Japan dates back to the 1950s. NSA’s presence in the country was for many years managed out of a “cover office” in the Minato area of downtown Tokyo, within a U.S. military compound called the Hardy Barracks. From there, NSA maintained close relations with a Japanese surveillance agency that it refers to as Japan’s Directorate for Signals Intelligence, or SIGINT.
At first, the NSA appears to have kept a low profile in Japan, concealing details about its presence and operating undercover. But as its relationship with the country developed, that changed. By 2007, the agency had determined that “cover operations are no longer required” and it relocated its main office in Japan to a space within the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. “NSA’s partnership with Japan continues to grow in importance,” the agency noted in a classified October 2007 report, adding that it planned to take the country “to the next level as an intelligence partner with the U.S.”
There is no escape from the long arm of the NSA.
(Score: 1, Troll) by looorg on Monday April 24, @11:16PM
Oh look it's the Intercept beating the dead horse again! How can this come as a surprise to anyone? They have these kind of deals with anyone that is remotely interesting for one reason or another - it could be technical or it could be geographical. It ought to be a lot easier to gather SIGINT out of China, Russia, Korea etc from Japan then from Maryland.
The Intercept is just holding this shit back and putting them out one at a time when they want to somehow remain or feel relevant again. Oh Snowy whatever will they do when they run out of documentation ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @12:11AM
The Reports of General MacArthur goes into detail the fears the Japanese had with communist infiltration. Here you just had the Americans promised not to rip out the monarchy that symbolized Japan itself, all the while brainwashed POWs from WW2 were being "returned" from Manchurian and Korean camps (they starved the prisoners and then gradually increased their rations to give them the impression how communism is rebuilding rapidly, Stockholm Syndrome and all that), most of them considered even considered Japan "Enemy Territory" despite growing up there.
Someone's gotta keep an eye on them, the men from the old regime needed jobs, so Win-Win for all.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday April 25, @08:01AM (1 child)
Given the kind of power, immunity, and honoring of their "classified" status on documents, nothing they do will surprise me.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @10:50AM
... but ... but... we *are* accountable. We have an ombudsman!
