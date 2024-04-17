from the those-who-ignore-history dept.
Two graduate students stood silently beside a lectern, listening as their professor presented their work to a conference.
Usually, the students would want the glory. And they had, just a couple of days previously. But their families talked them out of it.
A few weeks earlier, the Stanford researchers had received an unsettling letter from a shadowy US government agency. If they publicly discussed their findings, the letter said, it would be deemed legally equivalent to exporting nuclear arms to a hostile foreign power.
Stanford's lawyer said he thought they could defend any case by citing the First Amendment's protection of free speech. But the university could cover legal costs only for professors. So the students were persuaded to keep schtum.
What was this information that US spooks considered so dangerous? Were the students proposing to read out the genetic code of smallpox or lift the lid on some shocking presidential conspiracy?
No: they were planning to give the International Symposium on Information Theory an update on their work on public key cryptography.
[...] The Stanford researchers wondered whether encryption could be asymmetrical. Could you send an encrypted message to a stranger you'd never met before which only they could decode?
Before 1976 most experts would have said it was impossible. Then Whitfield Diffie and Martin Hellman published a breakthrough paper. It was Hellman who, a year later, would defy the threat of prosecution by presenting his students' work.
That same year, three researchers at MIT - Ronald Rivest, Adi Shamir and Leonard Adleman - turned the Diffie-Hellman theory into a practical technique, called RSA encryption, after their surnames.
Our tax dollars at work.
[Ed Note: This is from the BBC's 50 Things That Made the Modern Economy series and and is discussing a historical event. - fnord]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Monday April 24, @11:38PM (9 children)
That took some serious brass balls. Fuck the NSA/CIA/whomever.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @12:45AM (8 children)
Nope. Government is by The People for The People and YOU are The People.
FUCK THE PEOPLE
FUCK YOU
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Tuesday April 25, @12:57AM (6 children)
No -- Fuck you.
The Government is no longer, if it ever was, "for the people, of the people, or by the people." Most people are of course ruled BY the government, but there is a tiny minority which owns, directs, and controls our government. I'm not talking conspiracy BS -- no grand plan, just individual greed. This is evident in the way no regular person was begging Congress to allow their ISPs to package and market the peoples' browsing history, and yet such a law passed through Congress faster than the speed of light. Or lets talk about all of the banksters who totally got a pass on any and all criminal behavior -- never even a real investigation compared to the S&L crisis where 1000 did time in Fed. prison. Or there's the fact that lobbying for tax benefits pays about 220:1 -- for those rich enough to afford to buy lobbyists. http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2012/01/06/144737864/forget-stocks-or-bonds-invest-in-a-lobbyist [npr.org]
The people are fucked, and they are especially fucked if they buy into the notion they aren't.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:21AM (5 children)
> The Government is no longer, if it ever was, "for the people, of the people, or by the people."
> ...
> compared to the S&L crisis where 1000 did time in Fed. prison
By your own criteria you just proved that it was "for the people" and pretty recently too.
Its intellectually lazy to cherry-pick outrageous one-offs and ignore all the other cases where government did work "for the people." That law to enable ISP spying was a direct response to the government previously making ISP spying illegal. Why does the former count when the later doesn't?
> The people are fucked, and they are especially fucked if they buy into the notion they aren't.
The truth is government is multi-party war without violence. Some forces in the fight have more strength than others. Some have different strengths. Alliances come and go. Focusing on specific battles that were lost is just a coward's way of avoiding a fight. Your fatalism is what enables the enemy to win so easily. The people who are most fucked are the ones who believe they are fucked because they voluntarily give up the power that they have. People like you are doing the psy-ops work of the enemy for them. Cut that shit out.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:58AM
Instead they should form a society out of voluntary...
they voluntarily give up the power that they have
Oh
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday April 25, @03:38AM (3 children)
That law to enable ISP spying was a direct response to the government previously making ISP spying illegal.
Actually, it was a direct response to the government saying it wouldn't be legal much longer. At no point did it actually become illegal.
The S&L crisis was 30 years ago.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @03:45AM (2 children)
> Actually, it was a direct response to the government saying it wouldn't be legal much longer. At no point did it actually become illegal.
Gee, a distinction without a difference. The very best kind of distinction!
> The S&L crisis was 30 years ago.
The country is 240 years old, your implication that 30 years is not recent is yet another pointless distinction. Congrats!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @01:29PM
A lot of things can change in 30 years, and they certainly did.
You're safe and sound up till today and you're still safe tonight if I strap a bomb to you?
You're being stupid. And that's not an insult but a statement of fact based on your retarded reasoning.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday April 26, @01:36AM
The Earth is billions of years old. Based on your logic, Julius Caesar was killed just now.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Tuesday April 25, @02:30AM
Nope. Government is by The People for The People and YOU are The People. FUCK THE PEOPLE FUCK YOU
That seems to be exactly how it is working.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @12:28AM (3 children)
The content listed on the front page for this article does not mention when this was.
While I like the engaging writing style, its not what I'm looking for here. I'm very interested in new cases about cryptography, but having to click though to this page and read to the end to determine this was not comparing some modern case to that famous one, but is about the historical even is a bit annoying.
Please put enough information to determine if I should read the article in the title, or at least in the part of the summery listed on the main page. My default assumption on this site is articles are news (its a news site!), so when its unclear its not news, I assume news and then get annoyed when its not.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:31AM
I think there are still part-time editor jobs available at SN. I'm sure you can help improve the site enough that it will be to your liking.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @03:43AM
Mod up. Regurgitating Diffie-Hellman paper as if it's a breaking news. WTF.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday April 25, @07:09AM
It's also pretty melodramatic, "exporting nuclear arms to a hostile foreign power", what a load of nonsense. Firstly you can't export nuclear arms, at least not commercially (you can if you're the military and you're deploying them). Secondly, ITAR could just as easily have been described as "posting an infrared sensor to Australia without a permit", which was another one of the many, many, often completely arbitrary, things covered. The whole thing seems to be pure clickbait created by someone who doesn't understand the issues but wants to get a ton of clicks for their web site.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @12:42AM (2 children)
Get over it.
If you wanted DJB to win, if you wanted freedom, well then you assholes shouldn't have voted for Bush.
American asshole voters, you people are the problem. FUCK. YOU.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 25, @01:17AM (1 child)
You call DJB your mind? How peculiar.
Sorry to hear you lost it, hope you'll find it soon.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @01:31AM
Dude! You got the number for MDC's which docter? I hear the pills the pills the happy pills are the calling. Modern pharmaceutical miracle wankers can fix existential dissatisfaction right right right right??? Bro.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by goodie on Tuesday April 25, @02:03AM (2 children)
This happened in 1977 from what I could gather after going through the article. I think it would have been nice to see that in the summary. Not that it would make it irrelevant but it would have helped set my expectations. The actual article also fails to do that early on until one scrolls past the ads (of course)...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:53PM
And for most of us it's certainly not our tax dollars at work (not even when restricting to those of us who actually pay their taxes in US dollars). Maybe our parents' tax dollars. (And yes, I'm making a guess about the age structure here, but I'd expect the number of SN readers who already had a taxable income in 1977 to be less than 50%).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by butthurt on Tuesday April 25, @11:50PM
There's now a Soylent News editor's note, telling us that the story "is discussing a historical event."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by drussell on Tuesday April 25, @06:46AM
The content listed on the front page for this article does not mention when this was.
I think that was kind of the point... to take something that actually happened forty years ago and show that you might reasonably expect that it was ripped from today's headlines. :)
I find it rather intriguing that it does sound like something that would happen now.
The more some things change, the more they seem to stay the same, it would seem.
Reply to This