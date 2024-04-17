A court in the Netherlands just ruled that making fan subtitles or translations is unprotected by the law. From the article:

A Dutch group called the Free Subtitles Foundation took anti-piracy group BREIN to court over "fansubbing." BREIN has previously been active in taking fan subtitles and translations offline, and the Foundation was hoping a Dutch court would come down on the side of fair use. The court didn't quite see it that way. It ruled that making subtitles without permission from the property owners amounted to copyright infringement. BREIN wasn't unsympathetic, but said it couldn't allow fansubbers to continue doing what they're doing.

Which also means that if the original subtitling is missing or wrong, then you are open to persecution from various copyright monsters if you do something about it. This also negatively impacts the hearing impaired. The laws governing fair use differs between countries. I suspect that virtual bay of high seas ships using flags with full spectrum absorption will be even more popular.

