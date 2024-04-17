from the not-unsympathetic dept.
A court in the Netherlands just ruled that making fan subtitles or translations is unprotected by the law. From the article:
A Dutch group called the Free Subtitles Foundation took anti-piracy group BREIN to court over "fansubbing." BREIN has previously been active in taking fan subtitles and translations offline, and the Foundation was hoping a Dutch court would come down on the side of fair use. The court didn't quite see it that way. It ruled that making subtitles without permission from the property owners amounted to copyright infringement. BREIN wasn't unsympathetic, but said it couldn't allow fansubbers to continue doing what they're doing.
Which also means that if the original subtitling is missing or wrong, then you are open to persecution from various copyright monsters if you do something about it. This also negatively impacts the hearing impaired. The laws governing fair use differs between countries. I suspect that virtual bay of high seas ships using flags with full spectrum absorption will be even more popular.
Also:
Reply to This
Reply to This
Reply to This
Reply to This
Reply to This
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Funny) by Hartree on Tuesday April 25, @02:55AM (2 children)
"BREIN wasn't unsympathetic"
That's the best one I've heard all day.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rivenaleem on Tuesday April 25, @08:39AM (1 child)
Can we get a line on exactly why they say they can't "allow fansubbers to continue doing what they're doing". We've heard their arguments as to why pirating the whole movie denies them of potential revenue (which is up for debate, I know). But why the subtitle track? Is it because you can only use a subtitle track on a pirated movie and not while watching it on Netflix or from a DVD? How does making a transcription of the dialogue (and important sounds for hearing impaired) constitute a copyright infringement? Does it not fall under the same category as people playing their own version/cover of a song?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Immerman on Tuesday April 25, @01:04PM
>Does it not fall under the same category as people playing their own version/cover of a song?
Pretty much. Playing a cover (publicly) is also generally illegal without a license. There's a whole legal racket, at least in the US, that shakes down bars and other music venues for "protection money" in case any musician performing there illegally plays a cover of popular songs without having the proper license. Get caught without having paid up, and the club gets sued as well as the musician.
Basically, as it stands now copyright pretty much denies everyone ALL rights to ANY form of copying. Unless there's a specific exemption in the law for your usage, it's illegal.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @08:59AM (1 child)
That we can sue them for not releasing subtitles in my language?
Where does this madness end?
Why do they even care?
This is like suing people for putting song lyrics on a website. Wtf.
Absolute BS. My subtitles are a derivitive work. Sue me.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday April 25, @01:06PM
>This is like suing people for putting song lyrics on a website. Wtf.
Yep. And that's almost certainly illegal too, if the copyright holder decides to make an issue of it.
>Absolute BS. My subtitles are a derivitive work. Sue me.
That's the idea...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @10:14AM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @01:06PM (1 child)
Dear Dutch court: no one cares.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @08:54PM
marked troll? for trolling the courts? maybe the marker is the troll. well played sir.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by r_a_trip on Tuesday April 25, @02:28PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday April 25, @04:57PM (1 child)
Pretty much. Going after subtitles is exceptionally stupid though. They can be applied to perfectly legal backup copies of your own library.
Considering that I already receive subtitles from the same sources I'm receiving pirated material, I expect nothing to change. What the industry does not understand, or is unwilling to accept the reality of, is that they compete with pirates on a product quality level. Closing the lid on Pandora's Box requires killing the whole Internet, or greatly removing all Freedom from it. Good luck with that BS.
Piracy offers superior quality because it is a professionally ripped and/or packaged media, available to play on any supported device, and accompanied by whatever extras (subtitles) are desired.
Inferior product quality is why the industry consistently loses on a daily basis.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:16AM
They can, but usually aren't, because they won't be in proper sync and drift.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday April 25, @10:58PM
Is there a point in paying for an inferior product? Common sense says no.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday April 26, @08:13AM
Why are you wasting time making a product better and getting trouble for it? Let them write their own subs, work on something else. Write your own stuff.
Reply to This