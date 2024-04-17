from the all-your-data dept.
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has announced Metron, a cybersecurity applications framework for centralised monitoring and analysis of network traffic, as its newest top-level project.
Metron was born out of Cisco's OpenSoc project in 2014. OpenSoc aimed to provide a scalable security analytics tool based on the Hadoop framework. But where OpenSoc would have consumed and monitored network traffic and machine exhaust data out of data centers, Metron is a framework which can handle any kind of telemetry data.
The project was submitted to the Apache Incubator in December 2015, and its first release, Apache Metron v0.1, debuted in April 2016. As a top-level project its foundations remain in the Hadoop ecosystem, and it is built atop fellow Apache projects Storm, HBase and Kafka to handle streaming data in a real-time fashion.
Metron ingests, transforms, and normalises telemetry, including full network packet capture, and the data it takes in can be enriched with additional elements such as geographic location or asset identifiers as it streams by.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:39AM (1 child)
See subject.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @03:21AM
I thought SourceForge was the homeless shelter for abandoned software? I guess SourceForge is more like a graveyard for dead projects.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Tuesday April 25, @02:47AM
Heavens, not more stuff on top of that HBase monstrosity!
Out of all the newfandangled map/reduce and nosql stuff, HBase and Hadoop are the ones I really can't stand to work on/with. "Just" spin up at least three VMs, further bog it down by running within a JVM, and then watch silent data corruption and, especially, truncation.
The Oracle RDBMS was a behemoth and P.I.T.A., but at least the bloody thing *worked*.
Here endeth lawn-rant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @03:50AM
Finally, a fully functional FOSS replacement for Windows!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday April 25, @04:56AM
Cisco is a corporation that has let the alphabet soup backdoor their products. So if this source code shall be used it better be scrutinized deeply.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @06:29PM
With several technologies that run arbitrary code, strapped to a file system that's slow and also runs arbitrary code, and is incredibly complex to secure.
