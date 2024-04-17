Stories
Driverless Cars Trial Set for UK Motorways in 2019

posted by n1 on Tuesday April 25, @04:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the driving-automation dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

A consortium of British companies has unveiled a plan to test driverless cars on UK roads and motorways in 2019.

The Driven group also plans to try out a fleet of autonomous vehicles between London and Oxford.

The cars will communicate with each other about any hazards and should operate with almost full autonomy - but will have a human on board as well.

Previous tests of driverless vehicles in the UK have mainly taken place at slow speeds and not on public roads.

The Driven consortium is led by Oxbotica, which makes software for driverless vehicles.

Founder Prof Paul Newman, of Oxford University, said: "We're moving from the singleton autonomous vehicle to fleets of autonomous vehicles - and what's interesting is what data the vehicles share with one another, when, and why."

The project is backed by an £8.6m government grant and involves an insurance company, which will assess the risks involved at each stage of the journey.

Original Submission


