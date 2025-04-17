from the don't-throw-stones dept.
The variety of 3D-printing techniques available so far have been used on polymers or metals, but never on glass. Where glass was processed into structures, for instance by melting and application by means of a nozzle, the surface turned out to be very rough, the material was porous and contained voids. “We present a new method, an innovation in materials processing, in which the material of the piece manufactured is high-purity quartz glass with the respective chemical and physical properties,” explains Rapp. The glass structures made by the KIT scientists show resolutions in the range of a few micrometers – one micrometer corresponding to one thousandth of a millimeter. However, the structures may have dimensions in the range of a few centimeters, emphasizes Rapp.
3D-formed glass can be used, for instance, in data technology. “The next plus one generation of computers will use light, which requires complicated processor structures; 3D-technology could be used, for instance, to make small, complex structures out of a large number of very small optical components of different orientations,” explains the mechanical engineer. For biological and medical technologies, very small analytical systems could be made out of miniaturized glass tubes. In addition, 3D-shaped microstructures of glass could be employed in a variety of optical areas, from eyeglasses meeting special requirements to lenses in laptop cameras.
Frederik Kotz, et al. Three-dimensional printing of transparent fused silica glass. Nature, 2017; 544 (7650): 337 DOI: 10.1038/nature22061
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Tuesday April 25, @01:29PM (4 children)
This all makes sense. One thing they don't mention though is the toxicity of nano-glasses:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silicosis [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday April 25, @01:46PM (2 children)
Could rubbing traditional glass against an abrasive create toxic nano-glasses?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fishybell on Tuesday April 25, @03:46PM
From the linked article:
The article doesn't clearly state other than referencing that the invention of the pneumatic hammer drill and sandblasting created vastly more cases. It does say it's caused by crystalline silicate dust.
Overall, I'm guessing yes. If you're created dust of any sort and breathing it in, that's not good.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Tuesday April 25, @11:39PM
It is generally recognized that people working in the following industries have the greatest risk of being exposed to silica dust and contracting silicosis:
[...]
Manufacturing of glass products
[...]
-- https://www.glassblast.com/silicosis/ [glassblast.com]
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by breathing in tiny bits of silica, a mineral that is part of sand, rock, and mineral ores such as quartz. It mostly affects workers exposed to silica dust in occupations such mining, glass manufacturing, and foundry work.
-- http://www.lung.org/lung-health-and-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/silicosis/ [lung.org]
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday April 25, @11:24PM
If a material like nano-glass is melted, then would it still have nano sized features? or just fuse due to melting and thus lack any nano dangers?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday April 25, @02:17PM (3 children)
They don't use the word sintering although the written description is very close.
My guess is patent issues.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by YeaWhatevs on Tuesday April 25, @06:27PM (2 children)
I thought it said it used a combination of glass particles and polymer. Basically glass-like glue some together, so not really glass but looks impressive. I'll be really impressed when they use vapor deposition of silicon tetrachloride to directly do quartz glass printing
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday April 25, @08:27PM
The process uses a photocurable silica nanocomposite that is 3D printed and converted to high-quality fused silica glass via heat treatment.
I read the 7th word as "binder" and the last two words as "sinter". Perhaps more exotic, perhaps just avoiding someone elses patent.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @12:08AM
But how do they get the glass particles to fuse without causing a non-transparent material?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:21PM (2 children)
When do I get glass guns and cannons? :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @02:48PM (1 child)
Glass cannons are easy. Just fire up any MMORPG.
(Score: 1) by maxim on Tuesday April 25, @06:27PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @07:54PM
Never before done 3D printing with glass? Sorry, but MIT beat you to publishing by about a year and a half: http://news.mit.edu/2015/3-d-printing-transparent-glass-0914 [mit.edu]
There's even currently a display of the results as the very first exhibit at the MIT museum.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @12:05AM (1 child)
The MIT article points out that glass has a strong temperature dependent viscosity which makes it hard to work with. And the printer uses a 3-stage temperature heating to get just the right heat. Not runny but still adhesive and possible to shape.
The advantage with this Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) process over the MIT one is that it has higher material transparency and smoothness. Enough to be used as optics. But it also uses a polymer that seem to contain the nano particles of soda-lime glass. First when the polymer has been dissolved is the object complete (as I understood it).
Anyone has any idea on what kind of material the nozzle uses for 1000 ⁰C material temperatures? it has to be mechanically stable at those temperatures and still need to feed material with precision. Perhaps Wolfram works but it's messy to deal with. I'm interested because I had some ideas for other materials.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @02:06AM
They use one of those resin printers. SLA/DLP: a pool of resin and light that cures it. This resin is not just binder but also glass particles. A later step gets rid of the binder and fuses the glass, the cooking takes place then, not in the printer.
