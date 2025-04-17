Stories
Plastic-Eating Caterpillars Can Degrade Polyethylene

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 26, @01:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the butterflies-with-plastic-wings dept.
Science

takyon writes:

http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-39694553

Researchers at Cambridge University have discovered that the larvae of the moth, which eats wax in bee hives, can also degrade plastic.

Experiments show the insect can break down the chemical bonds of plastic in a similar way to digesting beeswax.

[...] caterpillars of the moth (Galleria mellonella) can make holes in a plastic bag in under an hour.

http://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(17)30231-2

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Fluffeh on Wednesday April 26, @02:10AM (5 children)

    by Fluffeh (954) on Wednesday April 26, @02:10AM (#499774) Journal

    Dr Bombelli and colleague Federica Bertocchini of the Spanish National Research Council have patented the discovery.

    While at the same time:

    They think microbes in the caterpillar - as well as the insect itself - might play a role in breaking down plastic.

    How exactly does someone patent "We found something, think this might be happening, so we own all of it - though we're not sure what 'it' is yet"?

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @02:34AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @02:34AM (#499787)

      It's not just wax worms eating plastic. It's wax worms eating plastic on a computer.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @01:54PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @01:54PM (#500017)

        And wax worms eating your credit cards.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @02:48AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @02:48AM (#499802)

      How exactly does someone patent "We found something, think this might be happening, so we own all of it - though we're not sure what 'it' is yet"?

      Patented trolling method: calling you a nigger. I dunno what "nigger" means but it seems to offend somehow so I'm gonna patent it as an effective method of trolling. Dumb Nigger!

    • (Score: 2) by lx on Wednesday April 26, @07:34AM

      by lx (1915) on Wednesday April 26, @07:34AM (#499887)

      Must be a thing with Italians working for Spanish institutuions [wikipedia.org].

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:52AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:52AM (#499893)

      Dr Bombelli and colleague Federica Bertocchini of the Spanish National Research Council have patented the discovery.

      After reading the same thing yesterday (and the research paper) I went looking if people are growing these worms for some reason... apparently they are grown as food for reptiles and birds. There were even methods described culturing them... including comments on NOT using "thin walled plastic containers", as they eat through them. I wonder if this patent will really hold in court, due to this prior art (and novelty of their "invention").

