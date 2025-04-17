The Liberal premier of Ontario announced details of the Ontario Basic Income Pilot. The provincial government issued a press release saying

Three regions will take part in the study. Pilots will start in late spring in Hamilton, including Brantford and Brant County; and in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. The third pilot will start by this fall [autumn] in Lindsay.

The Basic Income model Ontario has developed will ensure that eligible participants receive:

Up to $16,989 per year for a single person, less 50 per cent of any earned income

Up to $24,027 per year for a couple, less 50 per cent of any earned income

Up to an additional $6,000 per year for a person with a disability.

[...] The three test regions will host 4,000 participants eligible to receive a basic income payment, between the ages of 18 to 64. By late spring, people in these areas will begin receiving information about the pilot and how to participate. The province is partnering with these communities and other experts to make sure that the Ontario Basic Income Pilot is fair, effective, and scientifically valid.