More than three months after being informed about remotely exploitable vulnerabilities in 25 router models, Linksys is[sic] yet to issue patches to remedy them.

Researchers at IOActive Labs wrote that they had informed Linksys of 10 flaws on 17 January, six of which could be remotely exploited by unauthenticated people.

But as of last week, all that Linksys had done was to notify users through a public post and suggest workarounds until patched firmware was ready.

Given Linksys' inactivity, the IOActive Labs researchers said they were holding off on providing the full technical details of the flaws until patched firmware was ready for download.