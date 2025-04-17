Populism is on the rise across the world as President Donald Trump works to enact America-first policies, the British craft a formal exit strategy from the European Union, and two non-establishment party presidential candidates go head to head in France. But that isn't scaring corporate dealmakers in the U.S. who say more M&A opportunities are on the horizon and global politics isn't impacting their strategies.

With the U.S. seeing the second highest first-quarter deal activity in a decade (up 22% to $366 billion from last year), nearly 80% of U.S. executives say they plan to actively pursue mergers and acquisitions over the next year. That's well above the long-term average of 47%, according to new data from EY's bi-annual Global Capital Confidence Barometer, which surveys 2,300 corporate executives.