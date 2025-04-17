A gay man from Chechnya, Russia has spoken out, providing some troubling details related to the the majority-Muslim province's effort to eliminate the LGBTQ community entirely.

According to Metro.co.uk's Charles White, many gay men living in Chechnya fear the government will "eliminate" them by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The government is reportedly hoarding[sic] the gay men into "concentration camps" where some may have been killed.

According to Breitbart, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) spoke with several gay victims of oppression who have managed to escape Chechnya. What they've revealed is that not only are gay men in the region afraid of persecution from authority.

They're also scared of "honor killings" by family members looking to punish them for shaming their family name. This fear follows the individuals even after they've left Chechnya, where the bulk of the atrocities appears to be occurring.

"If any of my relatives realize I'm gay, they won't hesitate a minute before killing me," said one 28-year-old victim according to the outlet. "And if they don't do it, they will get killed themselves for failing to uphold the family honor."