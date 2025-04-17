A hacker who has planted porn and gay images on more than 250 ISIS Twitter accounts has been threatened with beheading.

[...] Following the Orlando gay nightclub shooting he decided to replace the pro-ISIS imagery on their profiles with pro-LGBT messages and links to gay porn.

But now he's revealed his web hijackings have led to horror death threats.

He told CNN: "I get beheading images... death threats. 'We're going to kill you' and that's good because if they are focusing on me they are not doing anything else.

"We started to take over their accounts with porn and gay pride images basically just to troll them. We thought that putting the naked images would offend them."