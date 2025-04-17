from the trolling-for-fun-and-profit dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
A hacker who has planted porn and gay images on more than 250 ISIS Twitter accounts has been threatened with beheading.
[...] Following the Orlando gay nightclub shooting he decided to replace the pro-ISIS imagery on their profiles with pro-LGBT messages and links to gay porn.
But now he's revealed his web hijackings have led to horror death threats.
He told CNN: "I get beheading images... death threats. 'We're going to kill you' and that's good because if they are focusing on me they are not doing anything else.
"We started to take over their accounts with porn and gay pride images basically just to troll them. We thought that putting the naked images would offend them."
In before Twitter apologizes to ISIS.
Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3394191/isis-threaten-to-behead-hacker-after-he-took-over-250-jihadi-twitter-accounts-and-filled-them-with-porn-and-gay-pride-messages/
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:38AM (8 children)
Defacing accounts that don't belong to him is wrong and violates freedom of speech.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:50AM (1 child)
Right on, nigga! Praise Osiris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @05:09PM
Ever heard on "nigger ball" ? a special delicacy consisting of oat bran, sugar, chocolate (hence the name), vanilla sugar and butter. Some consider it a offensive word. Others just don't give a shit.
This then forms a spherical ball. Throwing it may hit something.. Right on! ;-)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by nixmule on Wednesday April 26, @08:00AM (4 children)
But in this particular case I'm not even mad.
grep me no patterns and I'll give you no lines.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:04AM (3 children)
Would you be mad if I hacked your SN account and filled your journal with gay incest fiction?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by isostatic on Wednesday April 26, @08:15AM
I suspect nixmule doesn't behead people
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by Bot on Wednesday April 26, @08:23AM
>incest fiction
Oh that's the guy who put all those pics of motherboards in my feed.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 26, @02:40PM
How would that make it any different than it is now?
If anybody has reason to be pissed about this, anyway, its' Isis supreme commander John "McFifthColumnist" McCain.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:35AM
How does saying something offensive from someone else identity violate free speech? I just don't see it.
Also, the haxxor did in fact owned the accounts he used to post from, just before the posting happened.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bot on Wednesday April 26, @08:28AM (1 child)
All you need now is to mount a honeypot and send the beheaders to a swat team. If only we werent in bed with terrorists...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @05:16PM
Hey.. I live here:
Booby traps-R'-us
56789 Militia Road
Bluff valley
ZZ 23456
The hamburger chain sponsors my rent!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:23AM (8 children)
> In before Twitter apologizes to ISIS.
This is a great story because it illustrates how buzzard's claim to support of absolute freedom of speech is just hypocritical support for speech he agrees with.
He will cheerlead for milo pedolopolous to the point of pretending that milo's own self-published videos supporting pedophilia have been 'debunked' but when some crazy ass muslims get their speech shutdown by vigilantes, that's legit.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:51AM
It's alright to come out of the closet now, your alternative facts have been long debunked.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @10:06AM (1 child)
How does the First Amendment apply to the case of a pissing contest between a hacker and a bunch of murderous goat-humpers? There are certainly statutory issues of property and moral issues of content at play, but I see no Constitutional point of law here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Wednesday April 26, @05:36PM
OP didn't mention the first amendment.
Also, it compared this to Milo's speech, which is as much a First Amendment case as this is. The restrictions of the First don't apply to Twitter and don't apply to angry mobs. So it's a pretty good comparison...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fleg on Wednesday April 26, @10:15AM (1 child)
>buzzard's claim to support of absolute freedom of speech
"absolute" really? when did he claim that?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:06AM
The guy constantly rides around on that high horse. For example:
by The Mighty Buzzard (18) on Friday April 14, @01:40PM (#493954 [soylentnews.org])
All offensive speech is the most important kind to protect because you can always find someone offended by anything.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @10:39AM
You shouldn't troll them, they're a vindictive and violent people after all :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @12:22PM
I don't see anything indicating that he hacked their accounts and did this. I don't even see any evidence that he is supporting the actions the hacker took. At least not in the summary.
Are you sure you're not reading something that doesn't exist but you want it to?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Anal Pumpernickel on Wednesday April 26, @07:23PM
He will cheerlead for milo pedolopolous to the point of pretending that milo's own self-published videos supporting pedophilia have been 'debunked' but when some crazy ass muslims get their speech shutdown by vigilantes, that's legit.
Because kinda-sorta-not-really questioning our ridiculous age of consent laws and then backing out like a coward is a good example of someone who supports pedophilia. A pedophile is someone who is sexually attracted to prepubescent children; if they are not prepubescent, then it is not pedophilia. To me, it's quite disturbing how quickly society will form a lynch mob to punish those who don't agree with the status quo. But Milo is ultimately a coward for apologizing and begging for forgiveness, and his criticisms were weak to begin with. It amazes me how angry people get over something so absurd, but it really shows how irrational most people are.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:25AM (5 children)
So he takes over the account of an organization well known for beheading people just for disagreeing with their world view and fills it with stuff that is meant to offend them, and now he's surprised that they threaten to behead him? Honestly, I would have been surprised if he didn't get such threats as response.
What's next, he's annoying the Mafia, and gets surprised when the Mafia starts going after him?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:42AM
Please cite a real source where it says that he was surprised.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @12:53PM (3 children)
They're offended by gay porn, but there was a video circulating the last few months where a couple IS dudes were caught Butt-F'ing sheep? yeah... Turn that desert wasteland into glass.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @03:11PM
I'm sure they only used sheep of the opposite sex.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday April 26, @06:26PM (1 child)
Sounds like they were just making mutton kebabs and got confused about what "spit roast" actually means :D
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:18PM
I'm never eating mutton kebabs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:46AM (6 children)
The hacker pissed off the Israelis. He hacked the accounts of one of their militias and mercenaries meant to destabilize large parts of the world in order to be taken over.
ISIS Paying Foreign Fighters $1,000 Per Month [nbcnews.com]
Their paycheck is coming from the Israelis and their lapdog Americca.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by epitaxial on Wednesday April 26, @01:52PM (3 children)
Ok I'd love to know how money from Israel finds its way to ISIS. The article you linked is barely three paragraphs and offers no details beyond its headline.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday April 26, @03:43PM (2 children)
Ok I'd love to know how money from Israel finds its way to ISIS.
It's delivered (along with the weapons) by the Americans through Benghazi.
This convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @05:19PM
Going for the "+5, Funny", are we? Or do you work for Fox "News"? Just asking.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @05:22PM
I am offended that my favorite pedophile pizza place is really a cover-up for ISIS money laundering.
Give me back my underwear, I'll go patronize ethical molesters.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Wednesday April 26, @04:12PM (1 child)
Check out this cool live fire drill vid:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnbpQBabQLQ [youtube.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday April 26, @05:27PM
> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnbpQBabQLQ [youtube.com]
I love the Korean B2 at 7:27. Thanks for the fun!
Reply to This
Parent