ABC News reports that
Marine scientists have upped the ante in their fight to save the Great Barrier Reef from the devastating effects of coral bleaching.
A team of Australian researchers at the Sydney Institute of Marine Science is working on plans to alter the clouds above the reef in a bid to save the delicate coral communities below.
Wikipedia has an article about marine cloud brightening, as the proposed activity is called.
Australia's National Coral Bleaching Taskforce has warned that the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing its worst coral bleaching on record. UNESCO recently voted not to add the Great Barrier Reef to its World Heritage in Danger list:
Evidence that Australia's Great Barrier Reef is experiencing its worst coral bleaching on record has renewed calls for the UN to list it as "in-danger". The National Coral Bleaching Taskforce says 95% of reefs from Cairns to Papua New Guinea are now severely bleached. It says only four reefs out of 520 have no evidence of bleaching.
[...] Experts say it is too early to tell whether the corals will recover, but scientists "in the water" are already reporting up to 50% mortality of bleached corals. Climate change and the effects of El Nino are being blamed for the rise in sea temperatures that causes coral bleaching. "What we're seeing now is unequivocally to do with climate change," Professor Justin Martin University of Queensland told the ABC.
NOAA and Wikipedia on coral bleaching.
Researchers have confirmed the grim toll of an unusually hot summer on Australia's Great Barrier Reef: Mass bleaching has killed 35% of corals on the northern and central sections of the 2300-kilometerlong system.
[...] [This] is the worst of three major bleaching events that have occurred in the last 18 years.
Coral bleaching occurs when abnormal environmental conditions, like heightened sea temperatures, cause corals to expel tiny photosynthetic algae, called 'zooxanthellae'. The loss of these algae causes the corals to turn white, and 'bleach'.
Bleached corals can recover if the temperature drops and zooxanthellae are able to recolonise them, otherwise the coral may die.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/05/massive-bleaching-killed-35-coral-northern-end-great-barrier-reef
https://www.coralcoe.org.au/media-releases/coral-death-toll-climbs-on-great-barrier-reef
For the second year in a row, Australian marine scientists have carried out the sad task of surveying the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) to determine the impact of widespread bleaching caused by elevated sea water temperatures. And for the second year in a row, the findings are grim: Severe bleaching occurred on many of the individual reefs in the middle third of the 2300–kilometer-long system, according to the aerial survey results released today.
In 2016, severe bleaching hit the northern third of the reef. Now, surveys show a significant number of reefs in the central GBR have been hit 2 years in a row. Because it takes at least a decade for a full recovery by the fastest growing corals, there is "zero prospect of recovery" for reefs hit in successive years, says James Kerry, a marine biologist at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia.
[For folks in the USA, the length of the GBR is approximately the same as the distance from Chicago, Illinois to Houston, Texas. --Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:16AM
So they plan to upload the corals to a server farm? :-)
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday April 26, @02:36PM (2 children)
How the hell is cloud computing going to help coral reefs? Oh wait...
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday April 26, @03:42PM
I was hoping "alter the clouds above the reef" was going to turn out to mean "we're going to fly the Amazon Cloud above the reef, then drop it" or something like that. I don't pretend to understand how it'd help but I'd support the project.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @05:14PM
You now can get same-day delivery of Antiacids and CO2 scrubbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday April 26, @05:48PM
That may, indeed, be necessary to save the coral reef, but there's a large question in my mind as to whether it would be sufficient. Chemical pollution, as from coal dust, will kill the coral even if the temperature is right. And Australia is planning a giant coal processing port about as close to the reef as it ever gets.
Another consideration is possible side effects. These are mainly unknown. One can argue, I guess, that this is a good place for a pilot test if we're thinking of doing this on a larger scale to combat global warming and ocean acidification...but that's not how this appears to be being sold.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:38AM
I read a good idea the other day. To stop climate change we just need to blow up nuclear bombs in the ocean every 3-4 months. Additionally, we can breed a species of super-algae that floods the oceans to the point they become large bodies of CO2 consuming sludge. If at the same time we can pump cold water onto the ice caps and spray enough aluminum sulfate in the sky to partially block out the sun, then it might just work.
