BrightSignGlove [Tumblr warning: script heavy and next to zero text] is a student project which recognises sign language and converts it into text. Users familiar with sign language [American Sign Language?] are able to capture large quantities of text and optionally output text to a large format display or a short message system - many of which are popular with deaf users. Custom gestures can be used to manage messages and it is conceivable that gestures could be used with home automation. This would be of particular benefit to users with mobility problems.

