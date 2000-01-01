17/04/26/010210 story
posted by charon on Wednesday April 26, @01:38PM
BrightSignGlove [Tumblr warning: script heavy and next to zero text] is a student project which recognises sign language and converts it into text. Users familiar with sign language [American Sign Language?] are able to capture large quantities of text and optionally output text to a large format display or a short message system - many of which are popular with deaf users. Custom gestures can be used to manage messages and it is conceivable that gestures could be used with home automation. This would be of particular benefit to users with mobility problems.
[Ed. Note: An older text article with a description of the glove and what it does. Seems very useful.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @01:49PM
What's the benefit?
You can already type on your phone and show it to the other person.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday April 26, @03:11PM (2 children)
I'm surprised the DOD didn't fund automated logging and transmission of infantry hand signals. I'm sure the more micromanagement style of officers would fund that.
Integration with radios would be fascinating... can't see your squad leader, who cares your earpiece tells you he says to run to the left right now.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by inertnet on Wednesday April 26, @03:59PM (1 child)
Military hand signals are outdated already. They now wear a vest that can silently buzz those signals.
On a different but related subject, I'm surprised they still don't have a microphone mesh network (at least 1 mic per soldier and/or drone/bot) that can determine the exact location of ambient sounds (like enemy fire, vehicles or drones).
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday April 26, @05:25PM
I'm unfamiliar with the vest, but familiar with boomerang
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boomerang_(countermeasure) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday April 26, @03:54PM (2 children)
I remember seeing something like this back in the mid to late 1990's, I think it was on "Beyond 2000" or some other tech show of the time. And then hearing about someone else in the mid 2000's developing the same tech again.
Be great if one of these developers could actually get these devices into production, it would really help people who can only communicate with sign language to be more independent and participate in society.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by Scruffy Beard 2 on Wednesday April 26, @04:22PM
My mind was blown about 20 years ago seeing a similar Science Fair project (I was young at the time).
That one was not terribly reliable: essentially switches glued to a glove. Computer (Apple II) decoded hand positions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:20AM
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @05:12PM (5 children)
I need one of those, connected to a screen at the back of my car.
Coding should be easy, as it mostly needs to translate one gesture. It can also use a tiny screen, since the intended reader is always so close.
(actually, for the second most-needed gesture, I need someone to translate "have you heard that highways have a right lane, and that driving in it will not cause you to spontaneously combust?")
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Scruffy Beard 2 on Wednesday April 26, @05:20PM (4 children)
Cars already have signal lights to replace hand gestures.
You are supposed to know those gestures in case somebody on the road is using them because their signal light either failed or are not present.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @05:25PM (2 children)
What's the Poe's law equivalent for "can't tell if missed the point" ?
(Score: 1) by Scruffy Beard 2 on Wednesday April 26, @05:35PM (1 child)
I mostly ignored the point.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @05:43PM
It is considered proper etiquette to start your own thread, then.
Answering with an unrelated statement and no warning does not contribute to optimum reading pleasure.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday April 26, @05:27PM
Supposedly bicyclists use those hand signals. You're about as likely to see that as you are to see a bicyclist follow every other traffic rule (all of which apparently are optional if you have no motor)
