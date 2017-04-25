from the fake-news-anybody-can-edit dept.
Wikipedia's co-founder Jimmy Wales is planning a news service that combines the work of professional journalists and volunteers.
His goal is for Wikitribune to offer "factual and neutral" articles that help combat the problem of "fake news".
The service is intended to be both ad-free and free-to-read, so will rely on supporters making regular donations.
One expert said it had the potential to become a trusted site, but suggested its influence might be limited.
Wikitribune shares many of the features already found in Mr Wales's online encyclopaedia, including the need for writers to detail the source of each fact and a reliance on the public to edit articles to keep them accurate.
However, while anybody can make changes to a page, they will only go live if a staff member or trusted community volunteer approves them.
The other big difference is that the core team of writers will be paid, although there may also be instances in which a volunteer writes the initial draft and then a staff member edits it.
Wikipedia has built a trustworthy reputation. Can it be transferred to journalism?
takyon: A SoylentNews expert asked, "Whatever happened to Wikinews?"
[Ed. Note: updated at 19:20 with more information]
More coverage: (compiled by butthurt)
Fortune
Daily Mail
Nieman Foundation
The Atlantic
The Guardian
Silicon UK
Press Association 2017 via Clydebank Post
AFP via The Peninsula
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 26, @06:09PM
Jimbo announces Team Wikipedia: 'Global News Police' [theregister.co.uk]
Say what you want about The Register, but they've taught me to recognize Lily Cole by name:
'I got a little bit upset by that Register article...' says millionaire model. Bless! [theregister.co.uk] (more info linked from the article)
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @06:13PM (3 children)
His goal is for Wikitribune to offer "factual and neutral" articles that help combat the problem of "fake news".
All news is fake if you look at it at a certain angle.
No journalist is "neutral" in any sense of the word. Neither is any reader, for that matter.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 26, @07:08PM (2 children)
This kinda "All kinds of bias are exactly the same" bullshit is what us got us here in the first place. We all know that academic papers taking an analytical look at a specific fact are still vulnerable to p-hacking, misleading analysis, and a frequent lack of replication. We all know that major newspapers like the Times or Post are very status quo even if they don't mean to be, and the staff, compared to the public at large, a little left-leaning. We all know the cable news is sensationalist, constantly looking for advertiser-friendly eyeballs before the truth, and absolutely love narrative-building at the expense of even a hint of nuance.
But those egregious, absolutely systemic issues of bias do nothing to change the fact that there's a degree of at least making a sincere effort to find out actual facts and present them as they find them.
None of that can actually be said for tabloids, infowars, stormfront, or your uncle's favorite blog reposted to facebook.
It's absolutely the case that people have been taking sources with, let's generously call it "ambiguous credibility", as valid when it happens to attack the right people. People have no standards of evidence, no fact checking, no willingness to prove themselves wrong, and it's killing us. A goal of absolute neutrality, in a strict standard, is as good as no standards at all.
A relevant essay [tufts.edu]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @07:36PM (1 child)
My post agrees with yours. I was just being much, much more general.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday April 26, @08:15PM
You were deleting the important bit, though: that there really is such a thing as genuinely fake news. And my point is that it promulgates itself not through a lack of concern for bias, but a naive, absolutist concern for bias.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Wednesday April 26, @06:21PM (7 children)
One of the biggest problems with vague dictator terms like "fake news" is that you legitimize them by "fighting" them. A while ago, fake news was something said by idiots that don't know how to handle things they don't like reading. Now it's a "problem" that needs dedicated organizations and websites to solve.
I have no love lost for the mainstream media. But seems like neither they or us or Jimmie wants to learn from history. This election and administration just keep failing at this day after day.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday April 26, @06:33PM (3 children)
The definition of "Fake" is pretty clear:
fake
noun
Definition of fake
: one that is not what it purports to be: such as
a : a worthless imitation passed off as genuine The signature was a fake.
b : impostor, charlatan He told everyone that he was a lawyer, but he was just a fake.
c : a simulated movement in a sports contest (as a pretended kick, pass, or jump or a quick movement in one direction before going in another) designed to deceive an opponent
d : a device or apparatus used by a magician to achieve the illusion of magic in a trick
Just 'cause a certain dumbass is trying to newspeak it into meaninglessness doesn't mean we should let him.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Wednesday April 26, @07:12PM (2 children)
I mean this in the sense of treating the concept of "fake news" as defined by Trump and his cultists only as if it were a legitimate issue. Fake news very well may be a problem. But it's quoted because this is something they apply to everything dissenting up to and including wikileaks.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday April 26, @07:44PM (1 child)
I was, and still am, extremely confused by what fake news actually is.
To me, it is abundantly clear to be information constructed and imparted by individuals wholly divested of the truth in order to create parody or deliberate misinformation. Jon Stewart is a very famous purveyor of fake news. The difference between Jon and a Facebook post during this election, is that Russia was creating the Facebook posts in order to push information as fact in accordance with an agenda to shift public perception. All Jon ever did was attempt to entertain, and no reasonable person could misconstrue much of what he said as fact. It was satire.
Fake news sounds exactly like something the CIA would do. Reminds of a M.A.S.H episode where the doctors defuse a bomb that turned out to be a propaganda drop by the CIA.
For that matter, Fox News is ENTIRELY Fake News by their own admissions. They are an entertainment company, not a news company, and have often compared themselves to the Daily Show and others in that light. Until they want to act like a news organization, and then they act as if they are journalists of the highest integrity.
Fake News is easy enough to counteract, but would require that people are actually capable of reviewing sources, performing research, and engaging in critical thinking. Unfortunately, for most of America they have very little skills to determine what is real news and what is fake news.
As long as I was vilifying Hillary, some people would actually believe there is a child pedophilia ring involving the royals around the world headquartered in the basement of a popular pizza shop. That was fake news taken as literal fact by an awful lot of people when it should of failed the sniff test in the first round.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:56PM
What really floored me about #pizzagate is that when I went to review the supposed evidence, I was confronted by something that looked like it was written by somebody with Something Awful, meant purely to be parody of conspiracy theories a la National Treasure. I still find myself shocked that people took it seriously, especially people who should know damned well better and "lurk moar."
I'm still convinced that it was an elaborate "loli haet pizza" joke that got out of hand, but I can't blame whatever b-tard came up with it for the dipshits who took it seriously.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 26, @07:45PM (2 children)
Liberals created that monster of a phrase, as a desperate move to discredit the Podesta and other DNC leaks. Only problem is, it backfired against them when others were able to prove their own media collusion.
What we'll have here is the same old shit - "unbiased fact-checking experts" from Salon, NPR, the Atlantic, Politico, and the Globalist Leftist Jew Faggot Communist International Tribune providing fair and balanced observation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday April 26, @07:57PM (1 child)
Nope.
First I heard of the term it was being used to describe Facebook posts that had egregiously incorrect information being presented as fact. It was meant to look as if it came from a reputable news organization, but didn't.
Had nothing to do with the DNC leaks, and you're trying your hand at revisionist history.
It's not a liberal term, but just the term created to define that activity. Of which, it was indeed news that was faked. Or, Fake News.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 27, @12:05AM
Even if the first paragraph in my post is factually correct, the second will not be. You wait and see.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday April 26, @06:56PM (4 children)
Wikipedia has built a trustworthy reputation. Can it be transferred to journalism?
wikipedia has built a reputation of superiority defined as who can delete the most articles that people want to read, so WRT transferring reputations, there's already a lot of prior art in Soviet censorship.
Here's a link to the wikitribune article and North Korea :
Oh ha ha ha I deleted it you suck for wanting to see it ha ha ha and I destroyed someone's hours of work ha ha ha now back to kicking over little kids sandcastles on the beach ha ha ha I am such a big and powerful man because I can trash useful stuff and make people feel bad ha ha ha.
Personally I think wiki deletionists are compensating for a lack of you know, uh, male length (this is a G rated website, right?), so if they can't have a big one then they'll delete everything they can until everyone feels as sad as they feel sad about their tiny, tiny microscopic little ...
Every time I see a deleted wiki article I sigh and think to myself, I can't read about WTF because some wikipedia editor pulled down his pants and a girl laughed in his face, so somehow that gave him the right to delete this cool WTF article in his anguish. What a jerk. On the other hand, can't girls just stop laughing at, you know, more shall we say petite guys, like many wikipedia editors? I just want to read a freaking WTF article not know way more than I want to know about some editors masculinity crisis.
I'm quite comfortable with my lady-slayer, but even if I were not, I like to think I would be civilized enough not go out trashing the world to somehow "get even".
And thats how its gonna be a wiki-trib. Teeny tiny little guys, deleting all the good news articles.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday April 26, @07:52PM (1 child)
I...... that was one impressive rant bordering on old man rambling of the highest caliber. I'm glad that we have you to defend us from the tiny pee pees, VLM. God bless you. Although, you do seem to have some sort of weird fascination with it.....
Reminds me of old gay men explaining to me the vast homospiracy in Hollywood and how John Wayne entertained young men in Catalina. You just to try to sit there and not break out laughing.
Thank you for informing of me of the vast Wiki-delete conspiracy involving thousands of sad men with tiny penises.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @08:07PM
Wiki deletism is a problem however. It seems to usually come from people that think their perspective is the only one. Especially since they know gene splicing and theoretical physics by heart. No one needs to write any article about it because it's self evident....
Oh and of course if an article isn't perfect within 30 minutes it must be deleted instantly. Because wikipedia is a one man job!
But the penis conspiracy seems however self evident as unsubstantiated :P
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @08:17PM
Only deleting articles does not make them feel manly enough anymore so they replace them with articles that deliberately malign the subject. They go out searching the partisan blogs for the most slanted language they can find that paints the subject in the most unflattering light, put that in the lede, and then they ban anyone who calls for neutral coverage. Then they ban anyone who asks why they are banning people for asking for Wikipedia to follow its own rules. WikiInAction [reddit.com] and Gamergate [8ch.net] have several examples.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 27, @12:08AM
The first and last article I wrote for Wikipedia was the experience you described.
The worst part about it was that I looked at the person who deleted it and it was some Berkeley cunt with Islamic garbage in her profile -- and something makes me believe she's never even been to an Islamic country in the Middle-East.
* Note: the article I wrote was not offensive and had nothing to do with Islam or the Middle-East.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @07:55PM (2 children)
So they want to be better than an article like "2017 shooting of Paris police officers [wikipedia.org]". It's usually faster in place, with more information, better accuracy than most news sites. Albeit it may lack the absolute latest information from say the last hour.
Wikitribune seems like a project that looks after something to contribute to that will have poor incentives for contributors to do just that nor will the problem it supposedly trying to solve really need any fixing. Involving "journalists" seems more like an invitation for problems than solving anything. They ARE the problem in many cases. The babbling about fake news started to come when agenda journalism got a meeting with reality and other information sources. Media have a decades long history of spewing out shit and nonsense. They are dinosaurs whether they understand it or not.
"need for writers to detail the source of each fact" - ie original research will be allowed. My prediction is that many "oops" will happen as a consequence of this.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 26, @08:08PM (1 child)
Wikimedia Foundation can finally find a semi-worthwhile place to waste the millions they have crowdbegged. A "real news" site that nobody reads and replaces a pre-existing Wikimedia project, instead of private jet trips and executive salaries. Woohoo!
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday April 26, @08:12PM
Yeah someone should really put an accountant to check the books and balances of the Wikipedia project.
Reply to This
Parent