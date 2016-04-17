Stories
Cassini Has Made its Last Flyby of Titan

posted by charon on Wednesday April 26, @10:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the this-is-why-we-can't-have-nice-things dept.
Science

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

From the expensive toy breaking folks over at NASA:

"Cassini's up-close exploration of Titan is now behind us, but the rich volume of data the spacecraft has collected will fuel scientific study for decades to come," said Linda Spilker, the mission's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The flyby also put Cassini on course for its dramatic last act, known as the Grand Finale. As the spacecraft passed over Titan, the moon's gravity bent its path, reshaping the robotic probe's orbit slightly so that instead of passing just outside Saturn's main rings, Cassini will begin a series of 22 dives between the rings and the planet on April 26. The mission will conclude with a science-rich plunge into Saturn's atmosphere on Sept. 15.

Look, guys, if it's a driving ability problem I'll be happy to come over and show you now to not run into a gigantic planet...

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 26, @10:54PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday April 26, @10:54PM (#500404) Journal

    Milestones: Cassini's First Grand Finale Dive: Milestones [nasa.gov]

    -- No earlier than around midnight PDT on April 26 (3 a.m. EDT on April 27): Earth has its first opportunity to regain contact with Cassini as the giant, 230-foot (70-meter) Deep Space Network antenna at Goldstone, California, listens for the spacecraft's radio signal.

    -- Likely no earlier than 12:30 a.m. PDT (3:30 a.m. EDT) on April 27: Images are scheduled to become available from the spacecraft.

    Previously: Cassini's Final Flyby of Atlas [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @11:15PM (3 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday April 26, @11:15PM (#500410)

    I'd prefer if they found a way to crash gently into one of the barren moons, but given the shape of those orbits, that's quite impossible...

    > Look, guys, if it's a driving ability problem I'll be happy to come over and show you now to not run into a gigantic planet...

    I can't imagine the amount of jokes that would follow them for the rest of their life, if they somehow missed the giant planet...

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 26, @11:21PM (2 children)

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday April 26, @11:21PM (#500413) Journal

      They have to avoid pretty much all of these moons. Enceladus and Titan are thought to be capable of hosting life [nasa.gov]:

      Two moons of Saturn, Enceladus and Titan, have captured news headlines over the past decade as Cassini data revealed their potential to contain habitable – or at least "prebiotic” – environments.

      In order to avoid the unlikely possibility of Cassini someday colliding with one of these moons, NASA has chosen to safely dispose of the spacecraft in the atmosphere of Saturn. This will ensure that Cassini cannot contaminate any future studies of habitability and potential life on those moons.

      And that's underselling it. Dione and Rhea also have possible subsurface oceans [wikipedia.org], and I would not be surprised if Mimas, Tethys, and Iapetus get added to that list in the future. All of Saturn's seven largest moons could be harboring microbial life forms in subsurface liquid oceans.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:16PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:16PM (#500412)

    Silly Buzzard, you don't get megaviews on youtube by not running into a planet.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @12:32AM

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday April 27, @12:32AM (#500439)

      You will get megaviews if you manage to throw yourself at the Earth and miss.

      Don't go celebrating by having fun on the wings of a plane though ... (I'll assume that most here have read the HHGTTG sequels)

  • (Score: 2) by Valkor on Wednesday April 26, @11:47PM (1 child)

    by Valkor (4253) on Wednesday April 26, @11:47PM (#500421) Homepage

    "how to not run into a gigantic planet..."

    Sometimes hitting the planet is the hardest part.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:36AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:36AM (#500441)

      When has armchair cosmonaut Buzzard left the gravity well of Earth? Or even played Spacewar?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:05AM (#500425)

    Just asking. [wikipedia.org]

