Bad news, Star Wars fans. Those of you who have been holding out hope that Disney may want to further capitalize on a galaxy far, far away by restoring the theatrical cuts of the original Star Wars trilogy are about to be sorely disappointed. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has officially confirmed that they have no plans on messing with the cuts and intend to leave the movies the way that George Lucas did when he revisited them in the 90s.
[...] While she revealed that there is no agreement in place to keep the Star Wars cuts as they are, she also made it clear that Lucasfilm isn't planning on messing with them.
Source: http://movieweb.com/star-wars-classic-trilogy-disney-wont-alter-restore/
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:24PM
In the I/O port.
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday April 26, @09:32PM (1 child)
So where is the digitization of the originals?
Oh yeah, pirates did the hard work yet again:
Original 1977 Star Wars 35mm Print Restored and Released Online [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13
(Score: 2) by tibman on Thursday April 27, @01:08AM
I really enjoyed that version. Greedo doesn't even get off a shot, hah!
I really enjoyed that version. Greedo doesn't even get off a shot, hah!
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @09:37PM (4 children)
They're gonna remake Star Wars IV, V, and VI staring Caitlyn Jenner as princess Leia and Tom Cruise as Luke Skywalker.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @10:02PM (1 child)
Tom Cruise as Luke Skywalker
I think you meant to say Jaden Smith, the skirt wearing son of will smith. SJW's would rejoice. More bonus points if he were: LGBTQWERTY (what ever the fuck it is now), muslim, mexican or fat.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @10:06PM
I only threw TC in there because he's a shitty over rated actress.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @10:58PM (1 child)
They're gonna remake Star Wars IV, V, and VI staring Caitlyn Jenner as princess Leia and Tom Cruise as Luke Skywalker.
I hear Verne Troyer has a good shot at playing Chewbacca
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Thursday April 27, @12:09AM
They're gonna remake Star Wars IV, V, and VI staring Caitlyn Jenner as princess Leia and Tom Cruise as Luke Skywalker.
I hear Verne Troyer has a good shot at playing Chewbacca
They should use Ron Jeremy, he's a natural for a wookie.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 26, @09:38PM (5 children)
There is this enormous gap between "will never" and "isn't planning on".
Just remember that the gap between "isn't planning on" and "is working on" is often filled by answering the question: "how much?"
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday April 26, @09:49PM (2 children)
While I agree it's not equivalent, I also think it's silly for the fans to hold out hopes for this.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday April 26, @10:29PM (1 child)
I a way I'm kinda glad because if they put out a box set of the original trilogy I'd feel obligated to buy it to replace the bootleg DVDs ripped from Laserdisc I have been using for years. And I really do not want to give the Evil Mouse any money I don't really have to.
(Score: 2) by mechanicjay on Wednesday April 26, @11:07PM
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, @11:02PM (1 child)
Keep in mind most people who want to buy star wars have it at this point. These 'original editions' would sell 'ok' but may not be worth their time messing with when they can crank out another star wars and rake in 2 billion...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:08AM
I bought the VHS set of the original trilogy when it came out, then I bought the enhanced (or whatever it was) VHS set, then the DVD set. Enough is enough. Parts IV, V, and VI were great. Part I was pretty good. Parts II, and III were shitty. I kept fell asleep on part VII. I have no desire to see any more as they ruined the franchise for a money grab.
(Score: 1) by J_Darnley on Wednesday April 26, @11:27PM
> leave the movies the way that George Lucas did when he revisited them in the 90s
Don't you mean the '00s? The fucker shopped Hayden Christiansen into the ending of Jedi.
(Score: 2) by chewbacon on Thursday April 27, @12:37AM
HAN SHOT FIRST!
(Score: 2) by mendax on Thursday April 27, @12:38AM
... I know for a fact that Han fired first! I saw the first film in the theater.
... I know for a fact that Han fired first! I saw the first film in the theater.
